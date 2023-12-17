Darren Waller comes back at the right time for the streaking Giants...

2023 has not been a kind season to the New York Giants. Following a surprise playoff birth last season thanks to a breakout campaign by starting quarterback Daniel Jones under 2022 Coach of the Year Brian Daboll, optimism was high in New York heading into the new campaign. The excitement was even higher after the Las Vegas Raiders traded star tight end Darren Waller in the offseason to the Giants for only a compensatory third round pick, giving the team another offensive nightmare for defenses to contain outside of superstar Running Back Saquon Barkley.

Yet the fanfare generated from undrafted rookie quarterback Tommy DeVito is the only bright spot for the floundering 5-8 Giants. Injuries and a lack of depth have plagued the New York franchise all season, but perhaps there's light at the end of the tunnel for them. It was announced that Waller has been activated from the injured reserve for Sunday's contest against the 6-7 New Orleans Saints after a nagging hamstring injury. The health issue kept him out the previous five games.

For an offense that's struggled mightily to score points all season–currently ranked last or near last in every important offensive statistical category except rushing (14th in total rushing yards and 14th in rushing yards per game)–Waller's re-addition to the starting lineup is a major key to turning this season around. As incompetent as they have looked as a unit, the Giants are only a game within the final Wild Card spot. This will be Waller's first full game with “Tommy Cutlets” throwing to him as opposed to “Danny Dimes” or Tyrod Taylor who have all started at quarterback this season.

To make a playoff run of any sort, the Giants have to win out the rest of their season, and it won't be easy. Their rivals this Sunday, the Saints, have the third-best odds of making a playoff bid. Their second to last game is versus the Los Angeles Rams, who have the highest odds of making the postseason. Then there's the fact that they have two very difficult games against the Philadelphia Eagles, the 2022 Super Bowl runner-ups who are hungry and fired up after back-to-back defeats.

Developing chemistry with DeVito will be a work in progress, but a player as talented as Darren Waller is more than capable. A 2020 Pro Bowl selection with back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons as a tight end under his belt, the offensively inept Giants are desperate for that level of production. If the Linsanity-esque legend of Tommy DeVito is supposed to continue with a miraculous playoff run, he will need Pro Bowl-level play from one of the league's best TEs in Waller.

The Saints' defensive unit has yet to surrender more than 52 receiving yards in a game to any TE this season, so all eyes will be on Waller.