It was reported late Saturday night that New Orleans Saints star running back Alvin Kamara would be back in action for Week 3 against the Carolina Panthers. It looks like quarterback Jameis Winston will be following suit.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport says Winston, who’s questionable with back and ankle injuries, is expected to play. Rapaport also confirmed ESPN’s Adam Schefter’s earlier report about Kamara playing.

Winston reportedly played through four fractured vertebrae in his back last week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Saints quarterback struggled throughout the game, throwing three interceptions and getting sacked six times in a 20-10 defeat.

The veteran quarterback is going to continue to try to tough it out despite these injuries. New Orleans will face a desperate Carolina team on Sunday, with Baker Mayfield and company looking to win their first game of the season. The Panthers suffered two close losses to start their 2022 campaign, so this should be a tough game.

It will be nice for Winston to have Kamara back in the lineup with him, and we’ll see how he’s utilized coming off his rib injury. The Saints star only had nine carries for 39 yards and three catches for seven yards in the 27-26 Week 1 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

While Winston and Kamara are set to go for Week 3, Taysom Hill isn’t expected to play because of his rib injury. Hill had a big game against the Falcons but did very little in the loss to Tampa Bay.