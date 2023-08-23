After a seven-year hiatus, Jimmy Graham is back with his first NFL franchise in the New Orleans Saints. While Graham's tenure didn't get off to the best start, head coach Dennis Allen has been impressed with the tight end's turnaround.

Graham was forced to undergo medical treatment after an incident that led to his arrest. The tight end was disoriented and seen walking through traffic. The Saints described his incident as a, “medical episode,” as Graham has returned to practice. While his legal situation gets figured out, Graham seems to be getting back into the swing of things at training camp, via the team's Twitter account.

“I thought he looked good today,” Allen said after New Orleans' Wednesday practice. “We're going to keep evaluating that. But it was certainly good to see the day he had today.”

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

“He's a big target. He made some plays in a contested environment,” Allen continued. “Thing that I've seen him do in the past, I saw him doing today. That's a good sign.”

New Orleans selected Graham in the third-round of the 2010 NFL Draft. He spent five years with the team, catching 386 passes for 4,752 yards and 51 touchdowns. He was a five-time Pro Bowler and an All-Pro.

After spending time with the Seattle Seahawks, Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears, Jimmy Graham took a year off from the NFL last season. Now back with the Saints, he is looking to prove he still has some gas left in the tank. While his offseason didn't start on the best foot, Graham will look to turn things around come Week 1.