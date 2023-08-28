New Orleans Saints tight end Jimmy Graham gets a 1-on-1 matchup. He skies above a defensive back, outmuscling the smaller player and snatching the ball from the air. Touchdown Saints, and now Graham is approaching the goal post for his signature celebration.

Think Drew Brees is feeling some nostalgia?

Jimmy Graham with the fake out dunk celebration

Although it was quarterback Jameis Winston hitting Graham for six points and not Brees, it was vintage Saints. Graham even teased his longtime touchdown celebration. He approached the goalposts and looked ready to dunk the football before pulling back.

Graham is back with the Saints, the team he broke into the NFL with, after stints with the Seattle Seahawks, Green Bay Packers, and Chicago Bears in previous seasons. He sat out the 2022 season.

In five seasons with the team from 2010-2014, Graham hauled in 386 receptions for 51 touchdowns for New Orleans. He also revolutionized what the tight end position looks like, often times more closely resembling a wide receiver.

Might that be enough to get Brees interested in a comeback? After all, the team has yet to find stability since Brees retired following the 2020 season.

Since Brees hung up his cleats, the Saints have cycled through several options at quarterback. Over the last two seasons, they have started Winston, Andy Dalton, Trevor Siemian, Taysom Hill, and Ian Book under center. The team has a record of 16-18 over that span, missing the playoffs in both seasons.

But there is hope in New Orleans that a suitable Brees replacement has finally landed on the roster. In the offseason, the Saints scooped up Derek Carr after the longtime Las Vegas Raiders starter was cut.

The Saints shelled out big money for Carr to be the delayed heir to Brees. If Carr and Graham can form a connection like Brees and Graham had, all will be well in the Big Easy.