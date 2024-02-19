Jimmy Graham looks to help a coveted rowing crew achieve an incredible feat.

Longtime NFL tight end Jimmy Graham comes of a 2023 reunion season with the New Orleans Saints. He did not see the production of his past New Orleans days but was able to make a return to play after missing the 2022 season. Now, Graham looks to embark on a new Arctic Challenge in a rowing trek across the vast ocean.

Jimmy Graham will channel his Saints abilities into an ambitious rowing trip

Graham plans to participate in the 2025 Arctic Challenge, a venture in which he and several others will row across the Arctic Ocean, per the official New Orleans Saints site. The 37-year-old plans to serve as the mission's lead navigator.

In addition, Graham will be joined by former Navy SEAL Andrew Tropp, former Team USA rowing member Hannah Hupi, and former Team USA and Team Switzerland rower John Huppi.

The 2025 Challenge will partner with charities Covenant House, the Jimmy Graham Foundation, and Laureus Sport for Good USA. Moreover, the proposed crew has the opportunity to hold a Guinness world record. They would be the first mixed-gendered team to row the Arctic Ocean.

Graham should have no problem helping the crew accomplish their goal. He has displayed outstanding physical and mental toughness during his longtime NFL run.

Graham comes off a 2023 season where he played a supportive role for the Saints. The veteran tight end notched 39 yards and four touchdowns on six receptions. Nevertheless, he will have to continue to condition his body and prepare himself for the rowing challenge he will embark on.

The 2025 Arctic Challenge is set to begin in 2025.