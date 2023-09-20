The New Orleans Saints have begun their season with a perfect 2-0 record. However, the Saints might have some trouble keeping up their undefeated pace without one of their starting safeties.

Marcus Maye has been suspended three games for violating the NFL's policy on Substances of Abuse. While what Maye actually did to earn his suspension hasn't been revealed, the safety will be unpaid for his three-game banishment.

Maye started the Saints first two games this season after starting 10 in his debut with the team last season. This year, the safety had racked up 13 tackles, a sack and an interception. Now, New Orleans will have to find a way to replace him for at least the next three games.

Through the Saints' 2-0 start, defense has been a major point of success. New Orleans ranks fourth in total defense, allowing just 262 yards per game. Their passing defense ranks seventh in the NFL, allowing 160 yards per game.

Playing in the NFC South, quarterback isn't the most feared position in the division. Derek Carr – who plays for the Saints – is arguably the leader with Baker Mayfield, Desmond Ridder and Bryce Young – for now – to follow. Regardless of competition however, a strong secondary is key.

Marcus Maye was helping prove through the first two weeks that the Saints are the real deal and ready to compete inside and out of the South. Unfortunately for New Orleans, that will now be put on pause. For the next three weeks, Maye will have to watch the Saints from afar as he finishes out his suspension.