The New Orleans Saints continue to get hammered at the running back position after rookie Kendre Miller had to leave the preseason opener versus the Kansas City Chiefs. As of right now there is no concrete update on Miller, but it does not sound like it will be a short absence, reports ESPN's Katherine Terrell.

“Saints coach Dennis Allen said [Kendre] Miller sprained a knee and will undergo further testing. Allen said he believed the injury is to the right knee, the same one Miller injured in the Fiesta Bowl in December. That injury kept Miller off the field until the beginning of training camp as he rehabbed during OTAs.”

Saints fans have to be upset with the news on Kendre Miller after already losing Alvin Kamara for the first three regular season games due to suspension. Jamaal Williams is now set to lead a very thin running back room that is desperate to bring in reinforcements.

Eno Benjamin ruptured an achilles during training camp, setting the Saints up to begin the season without Kamara and Benjamin before Miller suffered his knee injury. Besides Williams, the Saints now only have rookie running back Ellis Merriweather healthy on the depth chart. The hope is that the knee injury that Miller suffered is not serious and that he will potentially be ready for the start of the regular season.

Stay tuned into Saints training camp for any more updates regarding the running backs. They might get Alvin Kamara back from suspension after the first three games, but there is a chance that they have to scratch and claw their way to RB production until then.