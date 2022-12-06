By R.P. Salao · 2 min read

The New Orleans Saints somehow managed to fumble away an easy win against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday. One play in particular that could’ve put the nail in the proverbial coffin was Mark Ingram’s failed attempt at a first down – a play that fans felt he should’ve made.

With the Saints up 16-3 with just over six minutes left in the game, Mark Ingram caught a pass from Andy Dalton that led to what appeared to be an easy first down. Instead, he inexplicably went out of bounds just short of the sticks. New Orleans failed to convert on 3rd-and-1 and ended up punting away the football.

A losing play by Mark Ingram. pic.twitter.com/29oxqT4Co4 — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) December 6, 2022

Ingram was reportedly dealing with a knee injury – but fans and the player himself alike know it’s no excuse for the brain fart that likely could have shut the door on Tom Brady and co.

“Im sick about this one,” Mark Ingram said on Twitter of his falling short of a first down. “Regardless of circumstances or how I feel I have to get that fresh set of downs for the squad. I apologize to my teammates my coaches and my city for a crucial mistake. We work way too hard and sacrifice blood sweat and tears. I will be better.”

The Buccaneers converted on a touchdown just a few minutes later. Had the Saints converted on that first down, they likely could have trimmed the clock enough in order to prevent their opponents from having enough time for two separate drives. But alas, they deserved the loss after every mistake made to end the contest.