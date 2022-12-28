By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Rumors are starting to heat up about Sean Payton potentially returning to coach in the NFL for his former team, the New Orleans Saints. The kicker to that rumor makes everything a whole lot tastier, with many speculating that Payton might be bringing along with him Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and future Hall of Famer Tom Brady.

Nothing is concrete on that end, and again, it’s mostly just speculation for now, but don’t be surprised if the noise about it gets louder, especially after Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas posted this via Instagram story.

Mike Thomas’ latest IG story pic.twitter.com/sdHaM1ZR9A — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) December 27, 2022

Payton and Brady were rumored back in the offseason to be partnering up to be the hottest new head coach-quarterback tandem in the NFL for the Miami Dolphins. Obviously, that did not pan out, with Brady going back to give it another go with the Buccaneers and Payton staying retired.

But the itch of coaching again in the pros seems to be a persistent one for Payton, who could be looking at a few job openings once the 2022 NFL season is over and done. Teams like the Denver Broncos, Cleveland Browns, or even the Arizona Cardinals could be searching for a new head coach next year, and given his experience and winning background, Payton can always expect his name to be part of the discussions.

As for Thomas, it might feel nice for him to be coached by Payton again, considering his best days in the league were with Payton. But he’ll also have to worry more about his health.

Payton served as head coach of the Saints from 2006 to 2011 and from 2013 to 2021.