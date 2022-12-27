By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

The door has been shut on Nathaniel Hackett’s tenure with the Denver Broncos, and while the team tries to sort out its next steps, there are some major questions surrounding the play of Russell Wilson. While the Broncos are convinced they “can fix” Wilson’s problems, he’s been a shell of himself for the first 15 games of the season. Among the potential head coaching candidates touted as replacements for Hackett is former Saints boss Sean Payton. In a recent video interview with Colin Cowherd on The Herd, Payton revealed what steps he would implement in order to correct Wilson’s struggles.

“You correct flaws immediately, and then you don’t worry about how long the process is going to take… I’d want a cutup today, of all of Russell’s pass plays of 30 or more yards from the field, and I’d want to see if there are some schemes that he felt very comfortable with… Then I’d want to look at another film of his red zone touchdown passes inside the 20… What I’m asking for from assistants is, I’m asking for some of his greatest hits, and making sure we have those song lyrics available. And if not, let’s put them in.”

In the eyes of Payton, the Broncos didn’t cater to their franchise quarterback enough. In order to get the most out of the former Seahawks star, Payton suggests re-visiting his greatest moments in Seattle and trying to identify particular schemes or play designs that tailor to his play style.

The Broncos tried to fit Wilson into their offensive system, and it was clearly unsuccessful. Tweaking the offensive system to cater more to Russ is something Sean Payton advises for the Broncos. Perhaps if he ends up taking over the reigns, we’ll see a more refreshed and comfortable Wilson in Denver.

Regardless of whether it’s Payton or someone else at the helm, whoever takes over the job in Denver next will have one main mission: fix Russell Wilson by any means necessary.