Several teams have hired new head coaches this offseason, but one team still looking for their next leader is the New Orleans Saints. After a severe snowstorm delayed their interview process, the Saints have rescheduled interviews with several of their top candidates, including former Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy.

Ever since McCarthy surprisingly parted ways with the Cowboys, he's been viewed as a top candidate for New Orleans' opening. However, his interview with the team was among the ones that was postponed due to the aforementioned storm. The good news is that McCarthy is still slated to meet with the Saints, as an interview has been scheduled for next week.

“Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver flies to New Orleans today for an in-person head coaching interview Friday with the Saints. Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka flies to New Orleans on Friday for an in-person head coaching interview Saturday with the Saints. Former Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy is expected to interview in New Orleans next week,” Adam Schefter reported on New Orleans' upcoming head coaching interviews.

Mike McCarthy emerging as top candidate for Saints head coaching gig

Even with top candidates such as Mike Vrabel, Ben Johnson, and Aaron Glenn off the board, the Saints aren't panicking and rushing their search for a new head coach. McCarthy appears to be one of the top options available for them, but the team is still meeting with other candidates, as Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver and New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka have both gotten interviews too.

Until McCarthy lands with another team, though, he will likely be the presumed favorite to land New Orleans' head coaching gig. So while other candidates are still in the running, all eyes are going to be on McCarthy once he meets up with the Saints and conducts this interview for their opening.