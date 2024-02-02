Saints 'working to hire' 49ers' Klint Kubiak

The New Orleans Saints appear to have their next offensive coordinator lined up, and he could be arriving with a brand new Super Bowl ring.

New Orleans is “working to hire” San Francisco 49ers passing game specialist Klint Kubiak as their next OC, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Nothing can be finalized, however, until after the conclusion of Super Bowl 58.



The Kubiak family has tasted championship success before, with Klint's father Gary Kubiak leading the Denver Broncos to the mountaintop in 2015-16. This could be a huge résumé booster and a nice way to end his tenure in the Bay.

His work with 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy clearly impresses the Saints. The last pick of the 2022 NFL Draft ranked in the top five in both passing yards and touchdown passes and posted the best Quarterback Rating this season. San Fran's stacked roster helps, as Purdy's critics will incessantly point out, but his success is also a testament of his own ability and hard work. Kubiak's role in the young QB's development should not be dismissed, either.

Klint Kubiak could make a name for himself by helping Saints recover

He last worked as an offensive coordinator with the Minnesota Vikings, producing solid but unspectacular results. Serving as a member of the dreadful 2022-23 Denver Broncos (passing game coordinator and QB coach) hurt his credibility a bit, so this rise up the ranks is somewhat surprising. He could be ready to silence all the doubters, however, by reinvigorating the New Orleans' offense.

The Saints fared well in points and passing yards per game, but there are definite problems that must be fixed. If Klint Kubiak puts pen to paper after the 49ers' Super Bowl 58 showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs, he will need to implement a system that allows veteran QB Derek Carr to get the ball out quickly and dissect the field. Re-establishing the four-time Pro Bowler's identity could wield big results in the lackluster NFC South.

For now, though, Kubiak is focused on adding some bling to his family tree. The Niners and Chiefs collide in Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 11.