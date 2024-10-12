Nine months after his last game in the NFL, New Orleans Saints second-year running back Kendre Miller appears ready to return to the field. After playing in just eight games as a rookie, Miller missed the first five games of the 2024 season with a hamstring injury.

Now seemingly recovered from the injury, the Saints removed Miller from injured reserve and listed him as questionable for Week 6, per Jordan Schultz. Despite the questionable tag, Miller appears to be trending towards making his season debut against the Buccaneers.

As a rookie, Miller rushed for 156 yards across his eight games and one score. He added 117 yards through the air. While his season statistics were underwhelming, Miller had his best game as a professional in his final appearance of the 2023 regular season against the Atlanta Falcons, posting 73 rushing yards and a touchdown on 13 carries.

Once he returns to the field, Miller figures to mix in with veteran Jamaal Williams behind Alvin Kamara. Kamara has dominated the backfield thus far, taking 68 percent of the team's total handoffs after five games.

Should Miller make his return in Week 6, he will not be the only member of the team to make a season debut. Rookie quarterback Spencer Rattler is positioned to make his first career start in place of the injured Derek Carr.

Saints host Buccaneers in Week 6 without Derek Carr

With Carr on the sidelines with an oblique injury, the Saints are prepared to face the Buccaneers on Oct. 13 without their star quarterback. Rattler will instead get the spot start as New Orleans attempts to snap a three-game skid.

After starting the year 2-0 and scoring a combined 91 points, the Saints have not won since dominating the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 15. Carr threw for 243 yards and two scores in that game with Kamara taking over by putting up four total touchdowns.