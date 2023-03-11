The New Orleans Saints have locked up pending restricted free agent Juwan Johnson, signing him to a two-year deal, his agent AJ Vaynerchuk of VaynerSports announced on Saturday.

“Congratulations to our client & restricted free agent Juwan Johnson for agreeing to a new contract with the Saints that covers the upcoming 2023 season as well as the 2024 season,” Vaynerchuck tweeted. “Proud of you my guy!”

Johnson is coming off a career-best performance last season in which he had 42 catches for 508 yards and seven touchdowns.

Saints coach Dennis Allen mentioned on Saturday during Derek Carr’s press conference that the team would be focusing on re-signing some of their free agents before the start of the new league year.

“We’re trying to see what we can do within our own building, in terms of trying to get some of our guys. That would be Option A. We’ll see what’s out there in terms of the market,” Allen said, according to Sports Illustrated. “I don’t see us going out in the first day or two of free agency and having some big splash acquisition. I think we’ll do what we’ve always done here.

We’ll kind of monitor the market and see what players fit what we want to do and how we want to do things and if there’s a good fit there, we’ll pull the trigger on it. And if not, we’ll go through the draft process and let that play out.”

The Saints have already locked up Tanoh Kpassagnon, J.T. Gray, and now Juwan Johnson ahead of the new league year. With Johnson extended, all eyes in New Orleans will be on Jameis Winston and a potential renegotiated deal with Michael Thomas.