The New Orleans Saints got good news on their rookie RB Kendre Miller after a scary knee injury in their first preseason game.

Miller went down with what was diagnosed as a right knee sprain on Sunday, the same injury that he suffered in his final game at TCU in December. He was lucky to avoid any serious damage, and head coach Dennis Allen said he will travel to California with the team ahead of their next contest against the Los Angeles Chargers, per Katherine Terrell of ESPN.

The Saints just signed former Chiefs RB Darrel Williams to fill out the backfield amid the Miller injury and Kamara suspension. Williams was a Super Bowl champion with Kansas City in 2020 as a role player, before taking over as the feature back in 2021

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

New Orleans' top back Alvin Kamara was issued a three-game suspension for violating the league's personal conduct policy, stemming from an altercation in Las Vegas after last year's Pro Bowl.

The Saints are the NFC South favorite, despite featuring a new-look roster and young coaching staff. Dennis Allen went 7-10 in his first year, and now has a new QB in Derek Carr. They hold +130 odds to bring home the division, aided by the fact that each team has a brand new quarterback at the helm. The Falcons are next at +210, followed by the Panthers with a rookie at +360.

The division is certainly up for grabs, and the Saints will rely on Carr's experience as they rotate through RB injuries and suspensions to start off the season. The team will hope Miller is indeed good to go and overcomes any knee issues to help contribute in his rookie year.