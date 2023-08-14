The New Orleans Saints have added depth to their running backs room with star Alvin Kamara set to serve a three-game suspension and rookie Kendre Miller dealing with an injury he suffered in the team's preseason opener Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Saints have added former Chiefs halfback Darrel Williams, a league source told Jordan Schultz on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Williams, a five-year NFL veteran, had worked out with New Orleans earlier on Monday, as the Saints were clearly looking to add an experienced running back with their depth lighter at the moment.

Kamara will miss the first three games of the season with a suspension stemming from an altercation in Las Vegas after last season's Pro Bowl.

Meanwhile, Miller, the Saints' third round draft pick back in April, left the team's preseason game against the Chiefs. He reportedly has a minor knee sprain and could be on track for the start of the season.

Even if Miller shakes off the injury in time for Week 1, it leaves the Saints with this offseason's free agent signing, Jamaal Williams, as the only other healthy running back on the depth chart.

That's where Williams comes in. The 28-year-old spent the first four seasons of his career with the Chiefs, where he tallied a career-high 558 rushing yards, 452 receiving yards and seven total touchdowns with Clyde Edwards-Helaire battling injuries that season.

After signing a one-year contract with the Arizona Cardinals that offseason, Williams saw far fewer touches and landed back on the free agent market.

Now, the veteran could be a key piece for the Saints at the beginning of the season.