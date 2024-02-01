Purdy established himself early in his rookie year

Brock Purdy was “just a guy” when he reported to the San Francisco 49ers training camp in 2022. He was the last player selected in that year's NFL Draft, and it seemed likely that he would either get cut or be sent to the practice squad when training camp came to an end.

#49ers owner Jed York says Kyle Shanahan came to him last year during camp and told him Brock Purdy was their best QB over Jimmy Garoppolo ($20M) & Trey Lance (#3 pick). Purdy was just drafted. Shanahan already knew & was honest about it. 🎥 @957thegamepic.twitter.com/mxEQ81qUdV — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 1, 2024

But that was before Purdy got a chance to get on the field and and show off his skills. It's didn't take long for him to impress 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan. The coach saw Purdy make impressive play after a impressive play, and the head coach quickly came to a shocking conclusion: Purdy was the best quarterback the Niners had in camp.

Shanahan didn't go broadcasting that information right away, but he did let 49ers owner Jed York know what he was thinking. He told the team's boss that Purdy was the best quarterback the team had, even though they still had veteran Jimmy Garoppolo and highly touted Trey Lance.

Purdy would go on to win the starting job as the season progressed. He played in several midseason games, and he ended up starting five games in the regular season, leading the Niners to a 5-0 record in those games.

Purdy suffered an elbow injury in the NFC title game against the Philadelphia Eagles, and there was some thought that the injury could hurt him in 2023, but Purdy had a solid season.

Brock Purdy completed 308 of 444 passes for 4,280 yards with a 31-11 TD-interception ratio. He has passed for 519 yards and a 2-1 TD-interception ratio in two playoff victories this season, with the Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs on the horizon.