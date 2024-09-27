Seeing sons of superstars from the previous generation on an NFL gridiron brings back a wave of emotions. Memories of great feats, nostalgia for the playing days, and historic bragging rights bring out the best of any fan. Then it hits. These are the benchmarks of getting old. New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu's four-word reaction to a new roster reality was just another hammer nailing home that fact.

The ailing Saints are not in the mood for jokes after a Week 3 loss. However, Mathieu was apparently crying while laughing through a quote-tweet on X (formerly Twitter). This age-related provocation came in response to The Times-Picayune's Ron Walker proding around the young side of the Saints' roster for insights on the veteran leader.

“Awww all my sons,” Mathieu quipped.

In defense of Mathieu, Walker's tweet to bring attention to the article by leaning hard into the over-30 angle.

“Tyrann Mathieu is forcing turnovers at the age of 32 just like he did when he was 18. As he continues to turn back the clock,” Walker teased. “His Saints' teammates who grew up Honey Badger fans show appreciation for what they are seeing.”

Saints starting to feel the pain

Mathieu might be feeling his age, but the Louisiana legend is not showing much wear and tear. If only that were true for the rest of the locker room. A Week 4 battle against the rival Atlanta Falcons will be a war of attrition looking at the Saints' injury report.

Quarterback Derek Carr, Linebacker Demarco Jackson, and right tackle Landon Young are all listed on the report. Running back Alvin Kamara, center Erik McCoy, guard Cesar Ruiz, and cornerback Alontae Taylor missed the media-access portion of practice on Wednesday. Linebacker Demario Davis watched in a jersey but didn’t participate, per NewOrleans.Football's Mike Triplett. Wide receivers A.T. Perry and Cedrick Wilson Jr. were also limited if available at all.

Offensive X-factor Taysom Hill and defensive tackle Khalen Saunders were on the field, however. At least the Saints got that bit of good news after the offense went to sleep last week. The team's 2-0 start was soured in a 15-12 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at home in the Superdome.