With two preseason games played, the New Orleans Saints are 2-0. This record of course has little correlation with the team's regular-season showing, but the performances of players — especially fringe guys — in these meaningless games provide a glimpse of what we can expect from them individually when the games really do matter. One strong game could be the difference between a player surviving the cut or ending up as a roster casualty, making these games especially meaningful for some players. Now that the Saints have completed two of their three preseason contests, which players have impressed so far, and whose stock is rising with the regular season approaching?

3 Saints players with skyrocketing stock amid preseason

A.T. Perry

One of the biggest concerns surrounding the Saints this season was the lack of playmakers at the wide receiver position. Chris Olave is coming off a 1,000-yard rookie season, but no other receiver surpassed 500 yards last year. Plus, once-great superstar Michael Thomas has played just 10 of 50 possible games since his record-breaking campaign in 2019. Most worryingly of all, New Orleans did little to add to this thin group, only taking A.T. Perry in the sixth round and signing former Atlanta Falcon Bryan Edwards to a veteran minimum deal.

Ironically, Perry and Edwards were the Saints' leading receivers in the team's first preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Edwards had three catches for 37 yards, while Perry posted an impressive six catches, 70 receiving yards, and a touchdown. The fifth-round pick out of Wake Forest demonstrated an ability to get open downfield with a 29-yard TD catch and was just as comfortable operating underneath. Through two preseason contests, A.T. Perry leads the team with eight catches and 92 receiving yards. The rookie could very well be playing his way onto his first pro roster and might even be a contributor in his first NFL season.

Jameis Winston

The focus in the Saints quarterback room this summer has been on new acquisition Derek Carr, but perhaps more praise needs to be given to Jameis Winston — who might just be one of the best backup QBs in the league. Winston has a 6-4 record in 10 starts for the Saints over the last two years, posting a 93.1 passer rating with 18 touchdowns and eight interceptions this stretch. If not for a slew of injuries that ended each of his last two seasons prematurely, Derek Carr would possibly be elsewhere, and Winston would be the Saints' signal-caller.

The former number-one overall pick has continued his strong showing in the preseason. Winston has completed 24/34 passes for 261 yards and a touchdown — a showing that has been efficient rather than flashy but is the type of consistency a team requires from a backup QB. The Saints are lucky to have a number-two quarterback like Jameis Winston.

Ugo Amadi

A fifth-year player who has spent much of his career as a backup safety (12 starts in 50 games) and special teams contributor, Ugo Amadi has impressed so far in two preseason games. Amadi had an interception and two passes defended in New Orleans' first game against the Chiefs and was similarly solid in the second contest against the Los Angeles Chargers. The safety is on a one-year, $1 million contract — which looks to be a steal of a deal so far even if his most immediate role in the regular season comes on special teams.