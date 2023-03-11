Anthony Riccobono has been a sports reporter for over a decade. He primarily covers the NFL, MLB and NBA.

The New Orleans Saints officially introduced Derek Carr at a press conference Saturday afternoon. After ending a nine-year career with the Las Vegas Raiders, the new Saints quarterback was quick to mention his former team.

“I just have to say thank you to the Raiders, to Oakland and Las Vegas,” Derek Carr said. “I wouldn’t be me if I didn’t say thank you to them. I had nine great years there. A lot of great memories. A lot of hard times. A lot of fun times.”

Carr thanks the @Raiders, Oakland and Las Vegas 🫡 pic.twitter.com/HGuAzq3Eg9 — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) March 11, 2023

Carr’s time with the Raiders didn’t end on a high note. Las Vegas benched the quarterback with two weeks left in the regular season. The Raiders tried to trade Carr to the Saints in order to receive compensation for the veteran. Carr exercised his no-trade clause so he would be released and could explore his options in free agency.

Despite the way that he left Las Vegas, Carr is grateful to Raiders owner Mark Davis and the rest of the organization.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Mr. Davis and the Raider organization–thank you,” Carr added. “If they see this, I have to say thank you to them because I wouldn’t be here without them.”

The Raiders are one of the NFL’s marquee franchises, and Carr will go down as one of the best quarterbacks in the team’s history. Carr holds all-time Raiders records of 35,222 passing yards and 217 passing touchdowns. Carr’s career 91.8 passer rating with the Raiders is better than that of Ken Stabler, Rich Gannon, Daryle Lamonica and Jim Plunkett.

Carr made two playoff appearances in nine years with the Raiders. The Saints are hopeful that it only takes one year for Carr to lead New Orleans back to the postseason.

New Orleans believes it’s finally found the successor to Drew Brees. Las Vegas is now on the look for its next franchise quarterback.