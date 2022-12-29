By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

While rumors about Sean Payton plotting an NFL comeback, potentially to coach the New Orleans Saints again, continue to circulate in the football realm, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports that it’s likely that the Saints will retain the services of Dennis Allen as the team’s head coach again in 2023.

Despite growing Sean Payton buzz, it would be a surprise if Dennis Allen is not Saints’ coach next year

Even if the Saints ultimately go with Allen to be their head coach beyond the 2022 NFL season, Sean Payton could still land somewhere else. However, it’s always going to be New Orleans that is going to be linked to him the most, given his history and success with the team in the past.

In any case, it’s becoming clear that Payton wants to be back coaching again in the NFL, as further indicated by the report that he’s assembling sort of an all-star coaching staff that is said to include former Denver Broncos head coach and current Vic Fangio, who also formerly served as the Chicago Bears defensive coordinator.

Payton, who steered New Orleans to a Super Bowl win in 2010, left the Saints’ head-coaching role in 2021, paving the way for Allen to take over the position after serving the team as its defensive coordinator.

The Saints perhaps wouldn’t want to put much focus into these rumors at the moment, especially with their playoff hopes hanging in the balance. They are still in contention to win the NFC South division, which will largely depend on how Week 17 of the season shakes out.