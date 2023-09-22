The Green Bay Packers' Week 3 game against the New Orleans Saints features the smallest point spread on the upcoming schedule. Ahead of the Packers-Saints game, our Packers Week 3 predictions suggest that Green Bay is poised to hand New Orleans its first loss of the 2023 season.

The Packers are looking to rebound from a tough loss at the hands of the Atlanta Falcons. Green Bay blew a 12-point lead in the fourth quarter, coming up just short it a 25-24 defeat. The Packers' 2023 season opener couldn't have gone any better. Green Bay blew out the Chicago Bears 38-20 on the road in a game that was more one-sided than the final score even indicated.

The Saints are in a three-way tie atop the NFC South after a 2-0 start. New Orleans escaped with a 16-15 win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 1. In Week 2, the Saints spoiled Bryce Young's first home start by beating the Carolina Panthers 20-17.

Green Bay is a slight favorite in its first game at Lambeau Field. The Packers are laying 1.5 points against the Saints at FanDuel Sportsbook. The betting odds suggest that the two teams are just about even on a neutral field.

Let's make our bold Packers Week 3 predictions. Note that these are bold predictions. It isn't likely that every prediction will come to fruition, but they have a better chance of occurring than what the odds indicate.

2. Green Bay Packers QB Jordan Love will throw three touchdown passes

It's certainly not crazy to predict Jordan Love to have three touchdown passes, especially given what he's done since becoming the Packers' starting quarterback. Love had three touchdown passes in Week 1, and then he did it again in Week 2. With the Saints' defense on the schedule, the feat is expected to be much harder to achieve. But there are reasons to believe Love will get it done.

New Orleans' pass defense has been nothing short of fantastic to start the season. The Saints held the Titans without a touchdown. The Panthers finally got in the end zone with a little over a minute left against New Orleans and the game largely out of hand. Part of the Saints' defensive success can be attributed to their opponents. The Packers will prove to be a much bigger test for New Orleans, and it'll show in the final score.

Love hasn't exactly looked like the second coming of Aaron Rodgers. The quarterback has taken advantage of the position that he's been put in by Matt LaFleur. Love had three touchdown passes without Aaron Jones, Christian Watson and David Bakhtiari in Atlanta. There's a chance that all three players could be on the field when Love plays his first home game of the year.

1. The Packers defense will have two interceptions against New Orleans Saints QB Derek Carr

Green Bay might have the better quarterback in Sunday's Packers-Saints game. It's not an opinion many would've shared this offseason when Love was a giant question mark and Carr was being hailed as a significant offseason addition. Despite the Saints' perfect record, Carr's start in New Orleans has been shaky. It might not get any better in a hostile environment in Week 3.

Carr's 305 passing yards in his Saints' debut only produced 16 points. The quarterback played poorly in Carolina. New Orleans won the game in spite of their quarterback. A great catch by Chris Olave and a strong defensive effort allowed the Saints to overcome Carr's 65.5 passer rating. Carr has thrown an interception in each of his first two games.

Dating back to last year, Carr has been intercepted 11 times in his last seven games. The Packers picked off Justin Fields and Desmond Ridder. Don't be surprised if Green Bay forces Carr to commit multiple turnovers.