Could you imagine saying that Bronny James is your son-in-law? For Salli Richardson-Whitfield and her husband Dondrè Whitfield, that could be a possibility in the future. Whitfield’s daughter Parker Whitfield and LeBron James’ son Bronny James are dating.

Two first sparked dating rumors last month when they were seen together at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Prior to attending their prospective colleges, they both attended Sierra Canyon High School in Los Angeles. Whitfield is currently a student at Spelman College in Atlanta studying economics. While Bronny went on to the University of Southern California for a brief period of time before being drafted by the Los Angeles Larkers in the 2024 NBA Draft.

Despite having famous parents and a famous boyfriend, Richardson-Whitfield says that Parker has no interest in the spotlight. She says that neither Parker nor her brother Dre have any interest in the entertainment, which helps them keep a level head.

“My kids have stayed pretty much out of the spotlight because they really weren't—they're not interested in it,” Richardson-Whitfield exclusively told Us at the BAFTA North America TV Tea carpet in Los Angeles.

“The kids are pretty normal because my daughter’s going to Spelman [College]. She’s like, ‘I’m studying economics. I don’t care about this Hollywood stuff,” she continued.

Both Sallie Richardson-Whitfield and her husband Dondrè have been in the entertainment industry for over 30 years. Richardson-Whitfield is a well-known actress and television director. She is best known for her role in the 1994 film A Low-Down Dirty Shame. Other notable roles of hers include Eureka, Gargoyles, Family Law, and NCIS. Richardson-Whitfield has directed episodes of many popular television shows, including Queen Sugar, Underground, Scandal, Star, The Chi, and many more. She and her husband met on the set of Between Brothers 27 years ago.

Dondré Whitfield is also an actor. He is best known for his roles as Robert Foreman on the hit show The Cosby Show and his role as Terrance Frye on All My Children. Other notable roles of his include Two Can Play That Game, Mr. 3000, Between Brothers, Girlfriends, Make It or Break It, and Queen Sugar.-