Saltburn, Emerald Fennell's latest feature film, has gotten its Prime Video release date and will begin streaming right before Christmas.

For those that missed Emerald Fennell's Saltburn in theaters, you will be able to stream it on Prime Video soon. The Jacob Elordi and Barry Keoghan-led film got a special Christmas release date.

A Christmas gift

It's being reported that Saltburn will be available to stream worldwide on Prime Video on December 22. That's right in time for the holidays and right as the year comes to a close. This also means that MGM gave the film 36 days in theaters before putting it on the streaming service.

For an indie film, Saltburn has fared relatively well in theaters after its Telluride premiere in August. The film has grossed $9.4 million worldwide in theaters and has continued going steady since expanding to a wide release during Thanksgiving.

Emerald Fennell's last film, Promising Young Woman, made $18.8 million worldwide during its theatrical run. Saltburn has nearly eclipsed the film's domestic haul of $6.4 million in just a couple of weeks open.

Saltburn is a dark comedy that takes place in England in the mid-2000s. It follows a university student who is invited to the family estate of one of his classmates.

Barry Keoghan and the Kissing Booth star Jacob Elordi star in the film. The latter has had a massive 2023 between Saltburn and Sofia Coppola's Priscilla. In Priscilla, Elordi plays Elvis Presley. This comes a year after Austin Butler gave an Oscar-nominated performance as the same musician.

Rosamund Pike, Richard E. Grant, and Archie Madekwe all star in Saltburn as well. Promising Young Woman star Carey Mulligan also appears in Fennell's latest film.