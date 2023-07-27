San Diego and Dortmund are off to face for the first time at the Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California. Catch up with the Elite Friendly series with our San Diego-Borussia Dortmund odds, prediction, pick, and how-to-watch guide!

San Diego Loyal SC has played the 2023 USL Championship season with an 8-5-6 record, reaching fifth place in the USL with a playoff spot. San Diego is currently taking a break in the USL with a three-game unbeaten streak.

Borussia Dortmund has won three friendlies after finishing second in the previous Bundesliga season. The BVB is currently on an 11-game unbeaten run and will continue their momentum in US soil.

Here are the San Diego Loyal-Borussia Dortmund soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Elite Friendly Odds: San Diego Loyal-Borussia Dortmund Odds

San Diego Loyal SC: +3700

Borussia Dortmund: -3000

Draw: +1300

Over 2.5 Goals: -650

Under 2.5 Goals: +370

How to Watch San Diego Loyal vs. Borussia Dortmund

TV: ESPN2, ESPN Deportes

Stream: fuboTV, DirecTV Stream, Sling Orange

Time: 10:30 PM ET/ 7:30 PM PT

Why San Diego Loyal Can Beat Borussia Dortmund

At present, San Diego Loyal is actively participating in their 2023 season in the USL Championship. With 30 points secured from 19 games, Nate Miller's team currently holds the fifth position in the Western Conference.

Their recent performance has been positive, with only one loss in the last seven games. San Diego Loyal has impressively won their last two games without conceding any goals, achieving a 2-0 victory against Hartford Athletic and a dominant 5-0 win against Colorado Springs Switchback. However, they have drawn four times during this period and won twice, with their two most recent victories coming in their latest outings.

Sitting comfortably in the Western Conference playoff positions and not far from the top of the table, San Diego is gaining confidence after back-to-back away wins and clean sheets. This includes their 2-0 triumph over Hartford Athletic and their convincing 5-0 victory against Colorado Springs Switchback, which will undoubtedly boost their morale ahead of this upcoming match against a highly regarded opponent.

Overall, their performance in the American second-tier league has been positive this season, and they hope to surprise the European giants and continue building momentum as they approach the crucial stage of their domestic campaign.

San Diego Loyal's coach, Nate Miller, is likely to field his strongest possible lineup to avoid any unnecessary humiliation in this match. This means including their top scorer this season, Evan Conway, who has impressively netted eight goals in the league so far and is just two goals away from being the overall top scorer in the league. Tumi Moshobane, who has five assists this season, will also be making an impact in the match.

Why Borussia Dortmund Can Beat San Diego Loyal

Borussia Dortmund is continuing their pre-season preparations in the United States, and their next match will be against San Diego Loyal at the Snapdragon Stadium on Thursday.

So far, Die Borussen have had a successful run in their friendly fixtures this summer, winning all three matches. They started with a dominant 7-0 victory against Westfalia Rhynern, followed by a close 3-2 win over Rot-Weiss Oberhausen, and then secured a 2-1 triumph against Rot-Weiss Erfurt last Saturday. Marco Reus, the talisman of Borussia Dortmund, has been in top form, scoring three goals in as many friendly games.

The previous matches were all held in Germany, and the upcoming game will be their first one of the summer outside of the country. In the US, Dortmund is also scheduled to face Premier League sides Manchester United and Chelsea. After these matches, they will return home to play Ajax in their final pre-season game before the start of the 2023-24 season.

Dortmund's last campaign was without a title, and they experienced a heart-wrenching loss in the Bundesliga title race on the final day. As they approach the new season, they aim to carry the momentum from a strong pre-season run. Their tour in the US will be a different test, with matches against tougher opponents like Manchester United and Chelsea, which should provide better preparation for the challenges ahead.

The team is looking promising, and with consecutive wins, they are currently favored. However, head coach Edin Terzic understands the challenge of lifting the spirits of the players after a devastating end to the previous season and is determined to prepare the squad for the upcoming campaign. Moreover, Borussia Dortmund is currently adapting to the absence of talismanic midfielder Jude Bellingham, who moved to Real Madrid, and to a lesser extent, influential full-back Raphaël Guerreiro, who joined Bayern Munich. Marco Pašalić, Mahmoud Dahoud, and Jayden Braaf are also out of the team.

Coach Terzic is also working on integrating new signings Felix Nmecha and Marcel Sabitzer into the team. The fitness of towering center-back Niklas Sule is being assessed ahead of the match, and the possibility of US international Giovanni Reyna playing in front of his countrymen is still uncertain, with his fitness status at 50/50.

Final San Diego Loyal-Borussia Dortmund Prediction & Pick

The San Diego team will manage to do well against the European giants. However, the Black and Yellow will be able to pound against the Loyal.

Final San Diego Loyal-Borussia Dortmund Prediction & Pick: Borussia Dortmund (-3000), Over 2.5 goals (-650)