ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a San Diego State-Colorado State prediction and pick. Find out how to watch San Diego State-Colorado State.

The San Diego State Aztecs are playing with their food and have done so all season long. This team beat Houston and Boise State but has struggled with Air Force and lost at home to UNLV. SDSU is still in position to make the NCAA Tournament as of right now, but the Aztecs are not in a comfortable spot. They are generally regarded as being somewhere in the group of the last eight teams in the field. Some think San Diego State is one of the last four teams in. Others think the Aztecs are in one of the “last four byes,” referring to teams which are just barely above the cut line in terms of avoiding the First Four in Dayton and getting a direct spot in the Round of 64 of the NCAA Tournament. This is not where San Diego State wanted or hoped to be. The margin for error is uncomfortably small for SDSU, which is why this game and the other games the Aztecs will play in the coming weeks are so important. Usually, SDSU would have wrapped up an NCAA bid by now, but this Aztec team — because of its inconsistency — still has plenty of work to do. It creates a highly intriguing situation going into Fort Collins to face the homestanding Colorado State Rams.

Here are the San Diego State-Colorado State College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: San Diego State-Colorado State Odds

San Diego State: +1.5 (-114)

Moneyline: +100

Colorado State: -1.5 (-106)

Moneyline: -120

Over: 134.5 (-110)

Under: 134.5 (-110)

How to Watch San Diego State vs Colorado State

Time: 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT

TV: CBS Sports Network

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why San Diego State Will Cover The Spread/Win

San Diego State should be better than it currently is. Notably, some of SDSU's best performances this season have been on the road, not at home. San Diego State very decisively defeated Boise State in a nationally-televised road game. SDSU thumped Nevada on the road one week ago. This team has embraced the challenge in a number of Mountain West road games this season. Colorado State is not going to be good enough to hold up against the Aztecs if San Diego State plays the level of defense it is capable of bringing to the table.

Why Colorado State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Colorado State is in a must-win situation. That is not an embellishment or exaggeration. After losing the other night at New Mexico, CSU is rapidly running out of both time and opportunity in the attempt to build a resume worthy of an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament. Colorado State simply has not been able to beat the better teams in the Mountain West. The overall record in the conference is good, but it has been achieved against the lower and middle tiers of the conference, not against the elites. CSU does not have wins against high-level teams. That's why CSU isn't really prominent in any bubble discussion. The Rams are one of many teams which need a five-game winning streak right now to truly change the bubble conversation. Given the urgency of the moment and the fact that they are at home, the Rams should be able to win a game the markets have priced as something very close to a pick 'em.

Final San Diego State-Colorado State Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to SDSU, but this game frankly feels like a coin flip. The Aztecs have potential but can't ultimately be trusted this season. Stay away from this game.

Final San Diego State-Colorado State Prediction & Pick: San Diego State +1.5