The San Diego State Aztecs are living on the edge. This team, which is good enough to beat Houston and good enough to establish an 18-point in-game lead on Utah State, is also weak enough to lose at home to UNLV (which just lost at home to Wyoming earlier this week) and weak enough to go down to the wire with a not-very-good Air Force team. Fortunately for SDSU, Wayne McKinney was able to ride to the rescue on Wednesday night in Colorado Springs.

Trailing by one point with under five seconds left, McKinney was able to drive to the basket and finish a layup just before the final buzzer. San Diego State beat Air Force 77-76 to avoid what would have been an awful loss. A win is a win, and the Aztecs will take it, but this team has no business being 4-4 through eight Mountain West games. Had McKinney not saved the day, the Aztecs would have been 4-4. They are playing with their food and are performing well below their expected standard. The fact that they won doesn't change that. This team has to find a way to be more consistent at both ends of the floor. There are at least 15 minutes in just about every San Diego State game (with a few occasional exceptions) in which the Aztecs just don't play well and allow an opponent to make a big run. Coach Brian Dutcher has to get hold of his team and cultivate a steady way of playing which eliminates or at least reduces these big surges from opponents.

Nevada is in real trouble. The Wolf Pack got drilled by Utah State earlier this week. They are 3-5 in the Mountain West and 11-8 overall, nowhere close to NCAA Tournament consideration. Making the NCAA tourney is the regular annual goal for this program, so unless something changes in a big way over the next several weeks, Nevada is looking at a failed season. The Wolf Pack lost a lot of close games in the first half of January, but against Utah State, they were not particularly close to their opponent. They were second best the whole night. This home game against San Diego State is an urgent opportunity for Nevada to turn around its season, but if the losses keep mounting, Nevada will enter the middle and latter portions of February with virtually nothing to play for. It is not how anyone in Reno, including and especially coach Steve Alford, expected this season to unfold.

Why San Diego State Will Cover The Spread/Win

San Diego State can play a lot better than it has been playing. If the Aztecs rise to their expected standard, they are clearly better than Nevada.

Why Nevada Will Cover The Spread/Win

San Diego State is struggling, just as Nevada is. No one should think the Aztecs are better just because of what they have achieved the past few seasons. San Diego State is not playing better basketball than Nevada right now. The Wolf Pack are at home and are in a virtual must-win situation. That's a good reason to pick Nevada.

Final San Diego State-Nevada Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to SDSU, but this game frankly feels like a toss-up. Pass.

Final San Diego State-Nevada Prediction & Pick: San Diego State +2.5