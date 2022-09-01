The San Francisco 49ers kinda forced their own hand when it came to Jimmy Garoppolo. After a summer of having no takers for the veteran quarterback, the 49ers’ options were quite limited. Now, however, Jimmy G might actually still be their best trade asset moving forward.

There were basically only three options for the 49ers. First, they could cut Garoppolo and get nothing in return. Next, they could trade him away to someone with low returns. Or lastly, they could look into some type of solution that would work for both the Niners and Garoppolo.

That third option began thanks to conversations with the veteran quarterback, then Trey Lance, and then club management about how things may look if Garoppolo returned. San Francisco made it obvious to both quarterbacks over the previous several days that Lance would be the starter if a deal with Garoppolo could be reached. The 49ers also made it clear that the team would stay with Lance through any early hiccups.

And then that left Garoppolo’s contract on the table, which ironically now makes Garoppolo much more enticing as a trade asset than weeks prior.

Having said that, let’s take a look at what makes Jimmy Garoppolo the San Francisco 49ers’ best trade asset after their final roster cuts.

49ers’ best trade asset

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

According to sources, the primary negotiating point for both the San Francisco 49ers and Jimmy Garoppolo was the latter’s basic salary. The 49ers wanted Jimmy G’s salary to be less than Lance’s.

Lance’s rookie deal is set for $34.1 million over four years, or $8.53 million a season. As a result, Garoppolo’s new contract came in below that figure, with a guaranteed basic pay of $6.5 million and $500,000 in per-game roster bonuses. It also carries an additional $8.45 million possible in play-time incentives.

The 49ers and Jimmy Garoppolo agree to a restructured contract worth $6.5 million guaranteed. (via @RapSheet) pic.twitter.com/go7vzxgCZP — NFL (@NFL) August 29, 2022

The Niners need to get the most out of Lance in his first year as a starter. For that to happen, they must play their offense in a certain style. They are also aware that Lance may get an injury as a result of this. As such, with a championship-caliber roster in place, keeping Garoppolo as an insurance QB on the bench made sense.

The deal works for Garoppolo as well. Let’s assume his sights are set on 2023 and wasn’t assured a spot elsewhere. It’s better that whatever little action he does receive comes in San Francisco. Keep in mind that he is very comfortable with the 49ers. He also has a really great system and supporting cast.

Now, what if a QB is injured somewhere else ? What if a team finally calls GM John Lynch for a possible Garopplo deal? If that happens — and it’s not impossible — the 49ers could finally receive the return they sought for him all along.

Sure, Garoppolo’s new deal has a no-trade clause, but that really just allows him to veto a move to any team he doesn’t want to go to. The 49ers can still basically trade him. That’s as long as it’s to a team where he feels it makes sense to go.

If the 49ers do finish the season with Garoppolo on the roster, then he will be ripe for free agency. In this scenario, San Francisco could potentially get a third- or fourth-round compensatory pick back in 2024.

All these situations are fluid, but they all point to Garoppolo being the 49ers’ most enticing trade asset moving forward.

The 49ers surely hope they can keep Lance healthy this season. They are also open to receiving some form of trade compensation for Garoppolo at some point. If so, that would be a solid way for the team to say goodbye to Jimmy G.

And who would be possible trade partners? When it comes to teams that may be looking for an improvement at starting quarterback, the Cleveland Browns and Seattle Seahawks are still the first two that spring to mind.

The Browns are counting on Jacoby Brissett to take over at quarterback. That’s for the next 11 games until Deshaun Watson returns. Recall, however, that their preseason finale was absolutely dreadful. If that’s what the Browns will get from Brissett, don’t put it past Kevin Stefanski to look elsewhere for QB quality.

The Seahawks, meanwhile, are currently sticking with Geno Smith, who knocked out Drew Lock for the starting job in training camp. Smith has had a pretty unremarkable career so far, so there’s room for doubt as to how long he’ll remain as Seattle’s starting QB.

In the event the Browns, the Seahawks, or any other team comes a-knocking, the 49ers need not look past Garoppolo for their most valuable trade asset.