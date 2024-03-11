The San Francisco Dons take on the Gonzaga Bulldogs. Check out our WCC semifinal odds series for our San Francisco Gonzaga prediction and pick. Find how to watch San Francisco Gonzaga.
The San Francisco Dons have one more opportunity to do something special. They and the rest of the West Coast Conference membership is fully aware of how much the Gonzaga Bulldogs and Saint Mary's Gaels have dominated the West Coast Conference Tournament and the league in general. How badly have SMC and Gonzaga run the WCC Tournament? Get this: The last time neither the Zags nor the Gaels made the WCC Tournament championship game, you would have to go all the way back to 1994. That's 30 years! At least one of the two schools has been in the title game for three decades without interruption. Gonzaga and Saint Mary's have played each other in 11 of the last 15 WCC finals, and the only team other than GU or SMC to make the final now plays in the Big 12, the BYU Cougars.
San Francisco hasn't been to the West Coast Conference Tournament final since 1998. The Dons are still looking for their first WCC final this century. This is definitely a “Charlie Brown and Lucy” kick the football scenario. San Francisco keeps trying to break through, but the opportunity is snatched away by the Zags or by Saint Mary's in a WCC semifinal. This year it's Gonzaga which stands in San Francisco's way.
You will recall that a week and a half ago, Gonzaga went to the Chase Center — not San Francisco's on-campus arena — for a game against the Dons. The contest was close early, but Gonzaga then went on a huge mid-game run to break it open and once again crush USF's hearts. Can San Francisco learn from that experience and bounce back in this game? History says it won't, but that gives USF a chance to make a very special piece of history in Las Vegas.
Here are the San Francisco-Gonzaga WCC Semifinal odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
WCC Semifinal Odds: San Francisco-Gonzaga Odds
San Francisco Dons: +8.5 (-118)
Gonzaga Bulldogs: -8.5 (-104)
Over: 148.5 (-115)
Under: 148.5 (-105)
How To Watch San Francisco vs Gonzaga
Time: 11:30 pm ET / 8:30 pm PT, or 30 minutes after WCC semifinal No. 1, Santa Clara vs Saint Mary's
TV: ESPN2, ESPN Plus
Stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)*
Why San Francisco Could Cover the Spread
The Gonzaga Bulldogs are a decent team, but they're not the giant of previous seasons. Last year, Gonzaga was a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament. The years before, in 2022 and 2021, Gonzaga was a No. 1 seed. Gonzaga has been a No. 1 seed in three of the past six NCAA Tournaments played, dating back to 2017. Gonzaga has had a lot of heavyweight teams over the past decade. This is not one of them. Gonzaga might be a No. 9 seed in March Madness this year. The ceiling of this team just isn't as high as it used to be. San Francisco can cover this spread.
Why Gonzaga Could Cover the Spread
The San Francisco Dons keep trying to push the boulder up the hill and over the ridge, but they can't. They are Sisyphus, doomed to repeat the same futile and losing battle they always seem to fight against Gonzaga or Saint Mary's at this time of year. You saw Gonzaga destroy USF on the road not that long ago. How does USF possibly respond when Gonzaga is playing so much better now than it was in January? San Francisco simply has no place to hide in this matchup, and GU will be ready to do what it normally does in March: Win.
Final San Francisco-Gonzaga Prediction & Pick
The weight of history is something bettors are aware of. It's really hard to go against Gonzaga in this spot. Take the Zags.
Final San Francisco-Gonzaga Prediction & Pick: Gonzaga -8.5