The San Francisco Dons are now sitting in second place in the West Coast standings as they come into this matchup with six consecutive victories when they head on the road to take on divisional foe the Saint Mary's Gaels in this Tuesday night matchup. We're here to share our college basketball odds series, make a San Francisco-Saint Mary's prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

San Francisco (21-6) is looking to make a push toward March Madness as the regular season comes to a close. They have now won six straight, most recently blowing out the Loyola Marymount Lions 82-59. The San Francisco Dons will look to keep this momentum going as they take the West Coast division when they head out on the road to take on divisional foes the Saint Mary's Gaels in this Tuesday night matchup.

Saint Mary's (21-6) is in a tie at the top of the West Coast division with San Francisco but is currently edging them out with a perfect 12-0 conference record. The Gaels have now won 13 straight games and they most recently blew out Pepperdine 103-59 which was their second-largest margin of victory of the season next to their 76-28 victory over Pacific. Now Saint Mary's will look to play host to the surging San Francisco Dons in this matchup on Tuesday night.

College Basketball Odds: San Francisco-Saint Mary's Odds

San Francisco: +7.5 (-106)

Moneyline: +265

Saint Mary's: -7.5 (-114)

Moneyline: -335

Over: 132.5 (-110)

Under: 132.5 (-110)

How to Watch San Francisco vs. Saint Mary's

Time: 11:00 PM ET/8:00 PM PT

TV:

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why San Francisco Will Cover The Spread/Win

The San Francisco Dons have developed a road warrior mentality this season, boasting an impressive away record that rivals their home success. This fearlessness against even ranked teams in hostile environments translates into a distinct advantage when entering the McKeon Pavilion in Moraga. They won't be intimidated by the Gaels' crowd.

The Dons' scoring prowess is a force to be reckoned with. This team can fill it up and their multi-faceted attack keeps defenses scrambling. With sharp shooters, creative distributors, and dominant inside threats, Saint Mary's defense will face difficulties containing the Dons' scoring bursts. San Francisco will need to find their rhythm early to put St. Mary's on its heels.

While Saint Mary's boasts a disciplined system, San Francisco's ability to create turnovers can swing the momentum. Their aggressive defensive approach might disrupt St. Mary's usually meticulous ball movement. Converting these Saint Mary's miscues into quick transition points will fuel the Dons' upset bid.

Every underdog needs that key player who rises to the occasion and that certainly will be San Francisco's Jonathan Mogbo who is averaging 15.2 points and 10.5 rebounds per game. He can be that X-factor could provide the extra edge San Francisco needs to secure a big road win.

Why Saint Mary's Will Cover The Spread/Win

Saint Mary's is known for its suffocating defense, and the McKeon Pavilion has become a fortress for visiting teams. The Gaels make life miserable for opposing offenses, holding teams to some of the lowest shooting percentages in the nation. Against a sharp-shooting Dons team, this defensive tenacity is crucial. If they can slow the pace and turn it into a grind-it-out game, expect the Gaels to frustrate the Dons.

There's something special about the Gaels at home, a synergy between team, coach, and dedicated fans creates an intense atmosphere that can rattle opponents. Saint Mary's feeds off this energy. Role players step up, shooters knock down shots with heightened confidence, and mistakes from the opposing team often snowball. If the Dons can't withstand the early Gaels' surge fueled by the home crowd, this one could get out of hand quickly as they are 12-3 on their home court.

Aidan Mahaney is one of the top point guards in the country, and the Gaels go as he goes. His ability to break down defenses, find open shooters, and hit clutch baskets becomes even more amplified at home. He's capable of not only controlling the game's tempo but also taking over stretches when Saint Mary's needs a bucket. Look for him to exploit any opening that San Francisco's defense provides.

A secret weapon for the Gaels is their depth. While other teams' rotations shorten toward the end of tight games, Saint Mary's can unleash a fresh wave of players to wear down the Dons. That relentless pressure on both ends of the court could take its toll on San Francisco, causing uncharacteristic errors and rushed shots which could be difference-makers in this crucial matchup.

Final San Francisco-Saint Mary's Prediction & Pick

While the Dons are a fierce rival, Saint Mary's seems equipped to handle the challenge. Their defense, homecourt advantage, and Mahaney's playmaking skills could prove too much for San Francisco to overcome as they keep the good times rolling notching their 14th win in a row and fifth consecutive spread covered.

Final San Francisco-Saint Mary's Prediction & Pick: Saint Mary's -7.5 (-114), Over 132.5 (-115)