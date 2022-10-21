18-year-old San Jose State football player Camdan McWright killed after getting hit by bus on scooter

San Jose State football player Camdan McWright died in a tragic accident on Friday morning, per ESPN. McWright was reportedly riding a scooter and was hit by a bus. The San Jose Police department later confirmed McWright’s death.

McWright was an 18-year old freshman running back on the San Jose State football team.

ESPN shared a quote from San Jose State football head coach Brent Brennan on Camdan Wright.

“We lost an amazing young man tragically this morning,” Brennan said. “Camdan had a bright future ahead of him, and everyone in this community that had the opportunity to spend time with him knew that. We are still trying to deal with the news of this tragedy and appreciate everyone’s support during these difficult times. Our thoughts and prayers are with the McWright family, and I want them to know we are all here for them. Camdan will always be in our hearts, and he will be profoundly missed.”

San Jose State’s athletic director Jeff Konya also made a statement in reference to the death of Camdan Wright.

“We are all crushed by the tragic loss of Camdan McWright,” Konya said. “The San Jose State community is a very close one, and the campus is devastated. We lost a very bright, talented young man too soon. Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers go out to the McWright family.”

Camdan McWright died far too soon. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and the entire San Jose State football team and school.