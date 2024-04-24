Sand Land is the new open-world action role-playing game adapting legendary manga creator Akira Toriyama’s non-Dragon Ball work. Find out everything there is to know about the Sand Land video game in this article including its release date, gameplay, story, and trailers.
Sand Land Release Date: April 26, 2024
Sand Land Release Date Trailer
Sand Land is arriving on April 26, 2024, on PC through Steam, as well as on consoles for the PS4, PS5, and the Xbox Series X. The game was developed by ILCA (Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis, One Piece: Odyssey, Code Vein) and published by Bandai Namco Entertainment.
Sand Land Gameplay
Sand Land Gameplay Overview Trailer
Sand Land is an action-oriented role-playing game. In the game, players will venture through the eponymous Sand Land and to a greener location later on in the game. As expected from your usual anime RPG, the game involves a lot of fighting. The player will usually encounter enemies in the desert world.
The game also has some adventuring elements in it like puzzle solving and driving different kinds of vehicles. These vehicles can be stored within small capsules for use later on in the journey, and the player can take up to six different vehicles at a time between checkpoints. These vehicles can be modified and can also be used in battle, some of which will prove useful in boss fights.
Players also explore the Sand Land with two loyal companions, and they will aid the player in their adventure, although they don’t feel as reliable in combat. The game features a linear story, a perfect sampler of the Sand Land IP to the general audience.
Sand Land Story
Sand Land Story Trailer
Players take control of the demon prince Beelzebub, sent on an adventure by his father, the Demon King. He is accompanied by two loyal companions, Sheriff Rao and Thief. Beelzebub ventures into Sand Land at the request of Sheriff Rao, asking for assistance from the Demon King to find a way to give water to the people of Sand Land.
The reason why there’s not a lot of water going around is because of a greedy king who controls the water supply, leaving the rest of Earth barren and turning it into a wasteland. The trio ventures deep into the Sand Land in search of a Legendary Spring that is said to have bountiful water and flora.
Although mischievous and fond of trickery, Beelzebub has a strong sense of justice and is kindhearted deep inside. He also is very good with tools and is an able mechanic, allowing him to modify his vehicles. Later in their journey, a fourth party member, Ann, joins their party. She further gives Beelzebub the means to improve his vehicles.
Their adventure is as perilous as it is exciting. The Royal Army of the King is standing in the way of their goals. Additionally, Sand Land is filled with dangerous beasts and bandits, making their trip anything but a cakewalk.
