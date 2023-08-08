Actress Sandra Bullock's longtime partner Bryan Randall has died. He was 57. Randall was privately battling ALS.

“It is with great sadness that we share that on Aug. 5, Bryan Randall passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with ALS,” his family shared to PEOPLE in a statement. “Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request.”

“We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours,” his family added.

“At this time we ask for privacy to grieve and to come to terms with the impossibility of saying goodbye to Bryan,” the statement concluded, signed, “His Loving Family.”

Randall and Bullock share three children together, two from Bullock who are adopted: Louis Bardo Bullock and Laila Bullock. Randall has a daughter from a previous relationship.

Sandra Bullock spoke about her relationship with Randall on an episode of Red Table Talk in 2021.

“I found the love of my life. We share two beautiful children— three children, [Randall's] older daughter. It's the best thing ever,” Bullock said at the time.

“I don't wanna say do it like I do it, but I don't need a paper to be a devoted partner and devoted mother,” she said, adding, “I don't need to be told to be ever present in the hardest of times. I don't need to be told to weather a storm with a good man.”

Bullock met Randall in 2015. He photographed her son Louis's birthday that year and later made their “red carpet” appearance at Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux's wedding the following year.