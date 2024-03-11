There is a new quarterback in town who hopes to rekindle their winning ways. Russell Wilson is set to join Coach Mike Tomlin in the Pittsburgh Steelers system. The former Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks signal-caller will now compete with Kenny Pickett as Mason Rudolph heads to free agency to test the waters. This raised some eyebrows and drew mixed reactions from the Steelers faithful.
A lot of fans were ecstatic to have him there, “Russ is now in the Burgh. Let’s go!”
Other rivals have started to taunt Russell Wilson even though he has not suited up for the Steelers, “Welcome to the AFC North Russ This is Myles Garrett he will be in your nightmares twice a year.”
Some were loving the fact the nine-time Pro Bowl selection landed in Mike Tomlin's hands, “His personality fits Pittsburgh perfectly.”
Wilson is getting a big bag out of this one-year deal. The Steelers are only going to pay him $1.21 million for his services while the Broncos will settle the remaining $37.79 million. This stint is largely going to be beneficial for all the offensive skill players. The Seahawks legend can certainly teach Kenny Pickett how to be more effective or bump him out of his spot with an insane career resurgence. Weapons like George Pickens will also now be on the receiving end of a fairly better signal caller.
If all works out, he could be the missing piece that the Steelers need to get a deep playoff push.
What the Steelers are getting
Drama plagued the Broncos during the tail end of last season. A collapse happened between Wilson and Sean Payton which eventually led to his benching and release. Nonetheless, the veteran quarterback still put up serviceable numbers despite being shut down. He got 3,070 passing yards with a 98 rating. The biggest point of improvement would be to fix his interceptions. He threw eight out picks last season while getting 26 touchdowns. If the rest of the Steelers' offense helps him with that issue, they could steamroll through the regular season. More importantly, they could start racking in more postseason wins due to his win.