Published November 20, 2022

Sasha Banks is a professional wrestler and actress who is currently signed with WWE as a member of the SmackDown brand. Ever since joining WWE, she has won numerous championships such as NXT Women’s Championship, WWE Raw Women’s Championship, and the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship. On top of that, she has also appeared in the Disney+ series The Mandalorian as her first official acting gig outside of WWE. In this article, we will be talking about Sasha Banks’ net worth in 2022.

Net Worth $4 million Age 30 Salary $250,000 Sponsors WWE Merchandise, Pure Life Profession Professional Wrestler and Actress

Sasha Banks’net worth in 2022 (estimate): $4 million

Sasha Banks’ net worth in 2022 is estimated to be $4 million. This is agreed upon by multiple sources such as Celebrity Net Worth and Wealthy Gorilla .

Let us now learn more about her life and her journey to becoming one of professional wrestling’s top young stars.

Mercedes Justine Kaestner-Varnado was born on January 26, 1992, in Fairfield, California, to parents Reo and Judith Varnado. Her mother is of German descent and her father is African American and is the first cousin of Snoop Dogg.

During her childhood, their family moved to various places such as Minnesota, where they found schools and hospitals for her brother Joshua, who has autism. Eventually, they settled in Boston, Massachusetts, where she began her professional wrestling career. As for her education, she primarily went to school online. Also, she watched All Japan Women’s Pro Wrestling (AJW) when she was growing up.

In 2008, she began training at Chaotic Wrestling (CW) in Woburn, Massachusetts. She made her in-ring debut under the ring name Mercedes KV on October 1, 2010. A couple of weeks later, she lost her debut singles match.

The following year, she earned her first win in a tag team match when she and Nikki Roxx defeated Alexxis and Mistress Belmont. On December 2, 2011, Mercedes Kaestner-Varnado won the Chaotic Wrestling Women’s Championship for the first time in an “I Quit” match.

She became the longest reigning Chaotic Wrestling Women’s Championship in history as she held the title for 259 days. Her reign was cut after she signed a contract with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) on August 17, 2012.

During her time at the CW, she also appeared in multiple independent circuits such as the New England Championship Wrestling (NECW) and the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA).

After she signed a contract with WWE, she was assigned to NXT, WWE’s developmental territory, where she adopted her current ring name, “Sasha Banks.” She made her televised debut on NXT and lost to Paige. Her first televised win came a month after when she won against Alicia Fox.

Sasha Banks participated in the NXT Women’s Championship tournament but lost to Rae in the first round.

On April 6, 2014, she appeared in WrestleMania XXX as part of Triple H’s entrance. She then entered the tournament for the vacant NXT Women’s Championship but lost to Natalya in the semifinals.

On February 11, 2015, Sasha Banks won the NXT Women’s Championship at the NXT TakeOver: Rival in a four-way match where she pinned Charlotte. She successfully defended her title in multiple matches before losing it to Bayley after 192 days. Their match was highly praised by critics and it won the Match of the Year during the NXT Year-End Awards.

Sasha Banks made her official debut on July 13, 2015, in an episode of Raw. She then allied with Naomi and Tamina, who later dubbed their squad Team B.A.D. (Beautiful and Dangerous). She was involved in numerous matches before taking a month off.

She returned on January 24, 2016, at the Royal Rumble where she attacked Charlotte and Becky Lynch after their championship match. Sasha Banks competed in two matches to determine the number one contender for the WWE Diva’s championship to be held at WrestleMania 32 — she failed to win the match in her in-ring WrestleMania debut.

After being drafted to the Raw brand during the 2016 WWE Draft held on July 19, 2016, Sasha Banks won the WWE Women’s Championship for the first time after defeating Charlotte on the July 25 episode of Raw.

In 2019, speculations emerged claiming Sasha Banks was looking to quit WWE because of her longstanding frustrations with the company. During that time, she was battling with depression and asked Vince McMahon to release her from the roster. McMahon denied her request but gave her time off to reconsider her career.

After a four-month hiatus, Sasha Banks returned in an episode of Raw as a heel. She reunited with SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley, and they attacked both Lynch and Charlotte Flair.

In the 2019 WWE Draft, Sasha Banks was drafted to the SmackDown brand but went on another hiatus due to an injured tailbone. She then debuted a new remixed theme featuring her cousin Snoop Dogg. She was also named the captain of SmackDown’s women’s team for Survivor Series. At the pay-per-view, she was the last woman standing for SmackDown, but she eventually lost to Rhea Rhipley from Team NXT.

Sasha Banks won the SmackDown Women’s Championship for the first time in a Hell in a Cell match where she submitted Bayley to get the victory. She then defeated Bayley once again in a rematch in SmackDown.

Most recently, Sasha Banks partnered with Naomi and announced that they were going to challenge for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship. At WrestleMania 38 Night 2, Banks and Naomi defeated the teams of Carmella and Queen Zelina, Rhea Rhipley and Live Morgan, and Natalya and Shayna Baszier to become the new Women’s Tag Team Champions.

However, the pair reportedly walked out on WWE after a meeting with Vince McMahon because of creative disputes. They were then suspended indefinitely, meaning their titles have been vacated. Rumors then emerged that the duo is still under contract with WWE and an agreement has been reached regarding their return at some point in the future.

Aside from her professional wrestling career, Sasha Banks has also appeared in different types of media. She appeared in WWE 2K17 to WWE 2K22 as part of their roster. A song titled “Song For Sasha Banks” was released in 2018, and it tells the story of her childhood all the way to becoming her own style of professional wrestler.

She also made her acting debut in the second season of the Disney+ series The Mandalorian. She plays Koska Reeves, a Mandalorian who serves under Bo-Katan Kryze and a member of the Nite Owls.

Most recently, she made her modeling debut at New York Fashion Week alongside Naomi. She has also attended multiple red carpet premiers of shows such as She-Hulk and Star Wars: Andor.

Despite not appearing in WWE for a few months now, Sasha Banks has been enjoying her time doing different projects and gigs outside of professional wrestling.

With all of that being said, were you surprised about Sasha Banks’ net worth in 2022?