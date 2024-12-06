The PGA Tour 2025 season is not yet upon us. But that does not mean that relevant golf isn't being played. This week sees 20 of the best golfers on the planet, including Scottie Scheffler, teeing it up at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas. The tournament is hosted by Tiger Woods, who was unable to play this year as he recovers from surgery.

The field is loaded with talent, with stars like Justin Thomas, newly-made Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley, rising stars Akshay Bhatia and Ludvig Aberg, and Patrick Cantlay, among others. Following Friday's second round, though, it is no surprise that everyone is looking up at Scheffler.

Scheffler posted a second-round 8-under 64 to enter the weekend at 13-under. He currently holds a two-shot lead over Bhatia and Thomas.

Following his round, the World No. 1 detailed his day.

“I felt like I had a good warmup, I felt like my swing was in a good spot,” Scheffler said. “I got off to a good start, hit it close on 1. That back pin on 2 is hard to get it close to; I was able to get in there fairly close and knock one in.”

The front nine at Albany Golf Course was very kind to the reigning Masters champion. He birdied six of his first seven holes, with his irons and putter on fire early. But in typical Scheffler fashion, he just kept it simple.

“I was hitting it close to the hole, and I was knocking in the putts, so I'm not going to really think too much about what I'm doing out there. I'm just going to try to continue to do it as best as I can.”

Scottie Scheffler has seen a lot of success in this 20-man unofficial tournament. He finished runner-up in 2022 before winning last year. It is safe to say this course fits his eye.

“I think a lot of it's keeping the ball in play. Around the greens, it can get really challenging. I think I'm a pretty good pitcher of the ball, especially the tough lies that you get around this place,” said Scheffler.

“I think over the years here, I've done a good job of kind of staying patient, waiting to get hot… For instance, the front nine today was a time where I got hot and was able to take advantage of it.”

He will tee off Saturday morning alongside Bhatia, who carded a 6-under 66 Friday.