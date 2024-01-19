Jasmin Savoy Brown hasn't even gotten a call for Scream 7 after Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega's exits.

After Melissa Barrera was fired and Jenna Ortega left the project, Scream 7 is in flux. Jasmin Savoy Brown, star of the fifth and sixth films recently dished on her status for the seventh film.

“I haven't gotten a call”

After the “Core 4” of Barrera, Ortega, Mason Gooding, and Brown's characters reunited, she was asked about her status for the seventh film. She revealed to Entertainment Tonight that she hasn't even gotten a call.

“I haven't gotten a call, so I think if you want to ask Spyglass what they're doing, you can,” Brown said. “I haven't gotten a call.”

Despite whatever happens, Brown acknowledges that the “Core 4” is “amazing.” Whether or not she returns, she is happy that they got to do it.

This comes months after Melissa Barrera was fired and Jenna Ortega left Scream 7 due to scheduling conflicts. In December, director Christopher Landon also exited the project. He was set to take over the reins from Radio Silence's Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler GIllett.

In the fifth and sixth Scream films, Brown plays Mindy Meeks-Martin. Her character is the fraternal twin sister of Chad (Mason Gooding). Through their mom, Martha, the twins are Randy Meeks's niece and nephew. Fans may remember Jamie Kennedy's performance as Randy in the first few films.

The last two films in the franchise were huge hits. They grossed $138.8 and $169 million worldwide, respectively.

Jasmin Savoy Brown is known for her roles in The Leftovers, For the People, and in the Scream franchise. She also leads another seres, Yellowjackets, for Showtime.