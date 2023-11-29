Here are our four bold predictions for the Seattle Seahawks' Week 13 game vs. the Dallas Cowboys in the 2023 NFL season.

The Seattle Seahawks and Dallas Cowboys are set to clash in Week 13 of the NFL season, with the Cowboys currently riding a 13-game winning streak at home. The Seahawks, on the other hand, have lost three of their last four games. This includes a 31-13 defeat against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 12. This game is crucial for both teams, as it could decide playoff seeding. In this article, we will discuss four bold predictions for the Seahawks against the Cowboys and analyze the implications of these predictions for the upcoming game.

The Seahawks' Victory Over the 49ers

The Seahawks' 2023 NFL season has been marked by a mix of successes and challenges. Under the leadership of head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider, the team aimed to improve upon their 9–8 record from the previous year and secure a spot in the playoffs. As of now, the Seahawks hold a 6–5 record. That places them second in the NFC West. Notably, in Week 12, the Seahawks suffered a lopsided loss against the 49ers. Throughout the season, the team has faced various opponents, with the strength of their schedule being considered tough based on the win-loss record of their opponents from the previous year. Despite facing adversity, the Seahawks have demonstrated resilience. This is evidenced by their ability to bounce back from setbacks and secure important victories.

In terms of statistics, the Seahawks have shown a balanced performance in various aspects of the game. Their total offensive yards, rushing yards, passing yards, and defensive performance have contributed to their overall standing in the league. The team's quarterback, Geno Smith, has maintained relatively decent numbers. He currently has a passer rating of 88.2 and a completion percentage of 65.4. These indicate general stability in the quarterback position. Additionally, the Seahawks' rushing offense has faced some challenges. However, individual players like Kenneth Walker III have shown promise with notable achievements in rushing touchdowns and broken tackles. Too bad he's injured right now, though. Overall, the Seahawks' 2023 season has been characterized by a mix of competitive performances, setbacks, and notable individual contributions.

Here are our four bold predictions for the Seattle Seahawks' Week 13 game vs. the Dallas Cowboys in the 2023 NFL season.

Smith Will Struggle

Geno Smith is still dealing with an elbow issue. Still, he managed to complete 18 of 27 passes for 180 yards in the Seahawks' recent loss to the 49ers. Because of his triceps contusion, Smith struggled against the formidable 49ers defense, resulting in less-than-impressive statistics. Yes, he displayed overall efficiency. However, Smith faced six sacks and connected only six times with key targets DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett for a combined 62 yards. This game marked the end of his two-game streak with a touchdown pass and the fourth time this season he fell short of 200 passing yards. As he prepares for a Week 13 road game against the Cowboys on Thursday night, it is anticipated that Smith's arm will be in better condition. That said, Smith will likely struggle to get past 220 yards here.

Zach's Struggles and Slides

In the Seahawks' defeat to the Niners, Zach Charbonnet, filling in for the sidelined Kenneth Walker, carried the ball 14 times for 47 yards. He also caught all four targets for 11 yards. As expected, the rookie took on the starting role but faced challenges against the aggressive 49ers defense. Charbonnet's longest run was a modest 10 yards, and a significant portion of his 11 receiving yards came from a single catch. Looking ahead to a Week 13 Thursday night clash with the Cowboys, there's a possibility that Walker may still be unavailable due to his oblique injury. We have Charbonnet putting up around 50 rushing yards.

DK's Downturn

DK Metcalf managed to secure three receptions out of nine targets for 32 yards in the Seahawks' loss to the Niners. Despite leading the Seahawks in targets for the night and sharing the reception lead with Tyler Lockett, Metcalf faced challenges due to Smith's subpar performance against the suffocating 49ers defense. This game marked a season-low yardage total for Metcalf. In addition, he and the rest of the Seahawks offense are poised for another tough matchup against the Cowboys on the road in a Week 13 Thursday night showdown. We have Metcalf surpassing 32 yards but maybe not by much.

Seahawks WR DK Metcalf takes sign language classes on off days so he can talk trash to opposing players without getting flagged 💀 After scoring on Rams' CB Ahkello Witherspoon Sunday, Metcalf signed "#44, my son" pic.twitter.com/VhrZwjMW5X — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) November 22, 2023

Seahawks Struggle to Soar

For the Seahawks to make it to the playoffs, they must defeat formidable teams on the road. Sure, the offense should be in full swing. Still, the upcoming Week 13 Thursday night matchup against the Cowboys presents a significant challenge. Dallas has been exceptionally dominant at home this season. They have even made history as the first team to win its initial five games by a margin of at least 20 points.

The Cowboys have outscored opponents 205-60 in Arlington. They have posted 43 or more points in the last three contests. Dak Prescott, ranking second in the league with 23 touchdown passes, has thrown four in three of his last five outings. We also recognize Seattle's strong defensive performances in its previous two regular-season visits to Dallas. They even limited the Cowboys to 12 points in each game. Although the Seahawks have lost three consecutive road games, allowing only 17 points in two of those losses, they are expected to face another defeat against the Cowboys.

Looking Ahead

In conclusion, the Seahawks face a formidable test in Week 13, with challenges evident in both offensive and defensive aspects. Zach Charbonnet encountered difficulties against the 49ers, and DK Metcalf grappled with limited production amidst Geno Smith's struggles. Looking ahead to a Thursday night clash with the Cowboys, uncertainties loom, especially with Walker still sidelined. The Seahawks must confront the reality that their playoff aspirations hinge on overcoming strong opponents on the road. As they prepare to face the Cowboys, a team with an impressive home record and offensive prowess, Seattle must elevate its performance on both ends of the field to stay competitive in the postseason race. The upcoming matchup serves as a pivotal moment for the Seahawks. It demands a resilient and strategic approach to navigate the challenges that lie ahead.