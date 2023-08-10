The Seattle Seahawks, an NFL team known for its excitement, are gearing up for the upcoming season. While the team boasts many talented players, a few face challenges in their training camp preparations. In this piece, we'll delve into the struggles of four Seattle Seahawks players as they navigate training camp in 2023.

A Look Back at the 2022 Seahawks Season

In 2022, the Seattle Seahawks had a notable NFL season. They defied expectations, made the playoffs, and wrapped up their season with a 9-8 record. As such, they made it to the postseason and lost to the San Francisco 49ers in the Wild Card Round. The year kicked off with a fantastic start for the team, winning six of their first nine games. The Seahawks' quarterback, Geno Smith, had a solid season. He passed for over 4,200 yards and had 30 touchdowns. The defense was impressive too, ranking in the top 13 for both points scored and yards gained per game. Now, the Seahawks are eager to build on their success for the upcoming 2023 NFL season.

Here we will look at the four players on the Seahawks roster who are struggling during the 2023 NFL training camp.

1. Dee Eskridge

Dee Eskridge is a wide receiver who joined the Seahawks as a second-round pick in 2021. He had 58 receiving yards in 2022. We were expecting him to improve in 2023. However, Eskridge has been suspended for the first six games of the 2023 season after violating the NFL's personal conduct policy. Eskridge is vying for the WR4 spot, but so are Dareke Young and the undrafted Jake Bobo, who have had good camps. However, Young's hip injury has sidelined him for an unknown period. This time could have been used by Eskridge to showcase his roster worth. Despite practicing and playing in the preseason, Eskridge's performance in real games has been lackluster. Given his limited impact and cost, releasing him might be the best option for Seattle.

2. Noah Fant

Tight end Noah Fant underwent offseason shoulder surgery, landing him on the PUP list as camp begins. Despite being in good shape and capable of full-speed running, the team aims to ensure his full recovery before pushing him back. Coach Pete Carroll emphasized the importance of guaranteeing Fant's readiness to handle the workload and mentioned Fant's agreement with the precautionary PUP placement. Right now, he has to look over his shoulder as guys like Will Dissly and Colby Parkinson might go after his starting spot.

3. Darrell Taylor

While many have a favorable opinion of Darrell Taylor, experts' expectations for his performance were higher. Despite his impressive 9.5 sacks in 2022, a closer look reveals that 6.5 of those were concentrated in the last six games. This has led to an incomplete assessment. Taylor's deficiency against the run is also evident. To improve, he needs to gain weight to effectively engage with run blockers and refine his run defense skills. Presently, he primarily serves as a third-down pass rusher. That's a role more suited to older veterans who specialize in pass plays. Despite being just 26 years old, Taylor faces stiff competition from recent draft selections Boye Mafe and Derick Hall. Both are capable of excelling in both pass and run situations.

Complicating matters for Taylor is a recent shoulder injury. Although he was seen without a sling this week, he hasn't engaged in full-contact drills. His absence from drills could potentially lead to lost opportunities. In turn, this may allow Hall and Mafe to rise in the depth chart, further challenging his position.

4. Kenneth Walker III

Let's shift our focus to Kenneth Walker III, the promising sophomore who amassed impressive stats (over 1,000 yards, nine touchdowns) and displayed a knack for big plays.

Having said that, Seattle's decision to select UCLA RB Zach Charbonnet in the second round this year isn't an overreaction. Rather, it's an acknowledgment of Walker III's limitations. His subpar PFF receiving grade (45th out of 60) and weak pass-blocking skills pose significant concerns. Interestingly, Charbonnet excels in pass protection, potentially sidelining Walker III more frequently than anticipated. Presently, Walker III is dealing with a groin issue, too. He allows Charbonnet and rookie Kenny McIntosh to showcase their abilities during first-team reps.

Team Outlook for 2023

As the 2023 NFL season approaches, the Seattle Seahawks are set on high expectations after their surprising playoff run in the previous year. While the team made a bold move in 2022 by parting ways with franchise quarterback Russell Wilson, they've shown that no individual is bigger than the team. More roster changes, including this year's draft selections and acquisitions through free agency and trade, have laid the groundwork for the upcoming season. Positioned solidly in the NFC mid-card, the Seahawks aspire to return to the playoffs. However, they're contending with hurdles like Dee Eskridge's suspension and multiple injuries. The team's success hinges on nurturing their young players' growth, a factor that could potentially exceed national predictions.

What Lies Ahead

In summary, the Seahawks confront challenges in their training camp as a few key players struggle to find their footing. Dee Eskridge, Noah Fant, Darrell Taylor, and Kenneth Walker III all hoped to make swift contributions, but their setbacks are raising concerns. To secure a successful season, the Seahawks must guide these players back on track, helping them contribute effectively to the team's goals. As the upcoming season dawns, all eyes are on these players' growth and the collective effort to ensure Seahawks' triumph.