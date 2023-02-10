When Geno Smith emerged as the Seattle Seahawks’ Week 1 starter, not many expected much success. Smith shocked the NFL world, leading the Seahawks to a 9-8 record and a playoff berth. His efforts earned him the Comeback Player of the Year Award.

Heading into the season, Smith had made just five starts since 2015. He was a career backup after his fallout from the New York Jets and was out of the league entirely in 2019. He certainly didn’t look like a one-for-one replacement for former Seahawks’ QB Russell Wilson.

But Geno Smith proved he still had plenty of gas in the tank. He threw for 4,282 yards and 30 touchdowns, both career highs. His 69.8% completion percentage was the best in the NFL. He looked like a brand new quarterback and has now become a relavation for the Seahawks’ franchise.

After watching Smith’s breakout season, fans were excited to see him take home Comeback Player of the Year.

“So happy to see (Geno Smith) recognized for what was a fantastic 2022 season, his first as a starter in eight years,” John Boyle (@johnpboyle) tweeted.

“What an incredible year, accomplishment for Geno Smith,” Brad Howe (@bradhoweo7) added.

“Geno Smith was drafted in the 2nd Round then began his career as a starter before losing his job,” Kev Mahserejian (@RotoSurgeon) wrote. “This season, Geno re-earned a starting gig and played damn well. That’s a “comeback” by all accounts. He’s absolutely worthy of this award.”

Geno Smith put together a miraculous season that almost no one in the NFL expected. No one but Smith.

