The Seahawks have added former Rams quarterback Brett Rypien to the practice squad before both teams face off in Week 11.

The Seattle Seahawks have added some quarterback depth to the roster in the form of Brett Rypien who just recently started a game for the Los Angeles Rams in place of the injured Matthew Stafford. What makes the timing of the move ironic is that the Seahawks face the Rams in Week 11 in an NFC West showdown according to Ari Meirov.

The #Seahawks signed QB Brett Rypien, who started for the #Rams last week. … Seattle plays the Rams next week. pic.twitter.com/ZjVtUe97qs — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 10, 2023

There's no doubt that the move for the Seahawks can provide an upper-edge in learning more about the Rams on both sides of the ball. However, it seems like Rypien will be the third ranked quarterback on the depth chart if activated from the practice squad as the obvious starter is Geno Smith and Drew Lock is the backup.

He went un-drafted out of Boise State Unversity in 2020 and is the nephew to quarterback and Super Bowl champion Mark Rypien. Besides being on the Rams this season, he spent most of his NFL career with the Denver Broncos, starting four games for them. Funny enough, he was teammates with Seahawks quarterback and former Bronco Drew Lock.

The 27-year old signal-caller has thrown for 950 yards, four touchdowns, and nine interceptions in his career. Whether he sees playing time for the Seahawks is up in the air, but he should provide some contribution in the film and locker room when scouting the Rams.

Before the Seahawks face the Rams however, Seattle will have to get through the Washington Commanders when they play this Sunday as they're set for a 4:25 p.m. (EST) kickoff. The Seahawks are currently 5-3 in the NFC West.