Seahawks HC Pete Carroll still has a lot of belief left for Geno Smith despite losing the battle against Ravens QB Lamar Jackson.

The Seattle Seahawks did not get to start up their offense at all against the Lamar Jackson-led Baltimore Ravens. Geno Smith had struggled to find his favorite targets against the opposing secondary which led to a brutal 37-to-3 scoreline for the squad. It did not look well for Pete Carroll and the rest of the coaching staff as a lot of the schematics looked questionable throughout the whole four quarters. The head coach unveiled his feelings on their offensive struggles and his quarterback, via Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune.

“He’s a great competitor. He believes in himself. So there are times—as all great quarterbacks—they think they can get it in there and so they’ll take their shot at it,” was the assessment that Pete Carroll made after Geno Smith looked helpless against the Ravens' defensive unit and failed to outgun Lamar Jackson.

The Seahawks quarterback only notched 13 completions on 28 passing attempts. They could also not take advantage of these darts as the team only got 157 passing yards. The interception he had thrown also did not help their chances to make the margin smaller.

But, the Seahawks head honcho wants their fans to know one thing, “But I would make the point to anyone that’s watching our program that we are doing everything we can to not give them the football. So anytime—ANYtime—we are turning the ball over it hurts. That does play into when we feel like we are at our best.”

Will they be able to patch these issues up before they face the Washington Commanders?