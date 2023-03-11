With the recent contract extension given to Geno Smith, the Seattle Seahawks have found their starting quarterback heading into 2023. But could they still look to add a quarterback with pick number five?

In 2022, with Smith leading the Seahawks offense, the team defied all expectations, ultimately finishing the campaign with a 9-8 record. Smith himself played the best football of his career. In his first season as a starter since 2014, Smith was dominant. He finished the year throwing for 4,282 yards, 30 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. Along with leading the Seahawks to the playoffs, was also awarded the comeback player of the year.

Due to his elite showing in 2022, Smith was rewarded with a 3-year- $75 million contract extension. With that being said, he will certainly be under center for the Seahawks in 2023. But even so, this front office could still look to add their quarterback of the future with the fifth overall pick.

With the Carolina Panthers recent move to trade up to the first overall pick, it is all but guaranteed that at least one of the draft’s top prospects will be off the board. In addition, with both the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts picking at spots two and four, there could potentially be just one quarterback remaining at pick number five. If that is the case, the Seahawks could add a quarterback to sit behind Smith in 2023. If that is the case, there is one quarterback that should be on their radar. This comes in Florida’s Anthony Richardson.

Why Anthony Richardson is the perfect fit for the Seahawks

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson could very well be regarded as the wild card among this group of prospects. With just one season as a starter under his belt, he has the least experience of the bunch. But from a potential perspective, he has the skill set to become elite.

In addition, Richardson has already noted that he and the Seahawks have already formed a connection. While at the combine, he spoke about his meeting with Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll.

“He had this big smile on his face. We shook hands, and something about it was just different. You only see these guys on TV. And now I’m in their presence and they’re right there talking to me. And they’re interested in me. That makes you feel good.” said Anthony Richardson via ESPN’s Stephen Holder.

In addition to Richardson’s meeting with the Seahawks going well, he could also simply be the best quarterback for the team. With Smith heading into the season as the starter, Richardson could have the luxury of learning and sitting behind him. For a quarterback that many believe is not yet ready for the NFL game, this could be the ideal scenario.

A year or even two behind Smith could give Anthony Richardson all the time that he needs to develop his game. If he can build on the flashes that he showed while at Florida, he could take the NFL by storm when given the chance.

As noted, Richardson does have the least experience of the top quarterbacks in this year’s class. Through three seasons at Florida, he stepped on the field a total of 22 times. In turn, he is raw as a prospect, and this is clear when watching him take the field. But when he is able to play well, hardly any other quarterback in the country looked better. This includes both his play through the air and his elite ability on the ground.

Anthony Richardson finished his collegiate career throwing for 3,105 yards, 24 touchdowns, and 15 interceptions. On the ground, he added 1,116 rushing yards and 12 rushing touchdowns.

In his final season at Florida, Richardson played the most football of his collegiate career. Over 12 games, he threw for 2,549 passing yards 17 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. On the ground, he added 654 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns on 103 total carries.

Often times while at Florida, Richardson was not surrounded by elite weapons on the offensive side of the ball. In turn, he was often the player that had to produce for the offense. Even so, he found ways to be productive, whether through the air or on the ground.

Given that Richardson falls to a team such as the Seahawks, he would instantly be surrounded by elite weapons. Through the air, his go-to options would be the wide receiver duo of DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. This pairing has already proven to be among the NFL’s elite pairings. Given that the Seahawks also choose to add a wide receiver at pick number 20, this unit could become dynamic. He will also have the luxury of lining up alongside Kenneth Walker. In his rookie campaign, Walker appeared to be one of the premier running backs in the NFL.

Given that Richardson is on the sidelines until 2024, this offense could still have this same core. In turn, Richardson would be dropped into an offense that is built for him to succeed. For a team such as the Seahawks, Anthony Richardson could become the future of the franchise.