The Seattle Seahawks have been dealt a slew of injuries lately on defense, and unfortunately, the injury problem isn't slowing down anytime soon. It stings even more since Seahawks outside linebacker Uchenna Nwosu can’t catch a break. Nwosu's return from injury did not last even a complete game, and he is heading back to the injured reserve with a thigh injury. Last year, Nwosu’s season ended on injured reserve due to a pectoral injury he suffered. Though he recovered in time to be prepared for the 2024 season, Nwosu sustained an MCL sprain in his knee in Seattle’s last preseason game in August, which led to him missing the first four games of the regular season. Nwosu returned to the field in Sunday’s Week 5 game against the New York Giants, only to exit early with a new injury to his thigh.

Nwosu will miss at least four games after being placed on injured reserve. In addition to Nwosu’s injury woes, the Seahawks played without outside linebacker Boye Mafe (knee) and defensive tackle Byron Murphy II (hamstring) last Sunday. Seattle lost cornerback Riq Woolen (ankle) and outside linebacker Derick Hall (foot) to injuries during the game against the Giants. Additionally, veteran defensive end Leonard Williams returned Sunday from a rib issue that kept him out the previous week. Still, with Seattle playing Thursday against the San Francisco 49ers, there’s no guarantee he would play on a short week.

What's next for the Seahawks

The Seahawks and their fans might be worried, especially with the San Francisco 49ers on deck. Including playoffs, the Seahawks have lost five straight to San Francisco dating to the start of the 2022 season. The 49ers have outscored them by 148 to 72 in that span. So, having less firepower across the defense could majorly burn Seattle. Especially when the Seahawks want to stay on top of the NFC West title race.

The 49ers have one of the top offensive units in the NFL. After five games, San Francisco ranks second in total offense (407.4), fourth in passing offense (263.4), and eighth in rushing offense (144). Quarterback Brock Purdy ranks fourth in the NFL in passing yards (1,374) and seventh in QBR (66) with six passing scores. On Sept. 22 versus the Rams, he went 22-of-30 for 292 yards and three passing scores. So, without so many key defenders, the Seahawks could have their hands full on Thursday Night Football.

However, Seattle was on a roll before dropping their last two games. Geno Smith still leads the league in passing attempts (199) and passing yards (1,466) with an impressive 71.9% completion rate. His 146 rushing yards rank seventh at the position. It could come down to which offense can make a more significant play in crunch time.