The Jonathan Taylor situation has spiraled out of control for the Indianapolis Colts. Taylor has been one of many running backs this offseason that has not received a contract extension. Unlike guys like Josh Jacobs, Saquon Barkley, and Tony Pollard, however, Taylor is still on his rookie contract. But he wants to avoid the same fate as Jacobs, Barkley, and Pollard and ink a long-term extension. However, the Colts have not offered such an extension, which prompted Taylor to request a trade. This scenario was hinted at as a possibility by ESPN Colts beat reporter Stephen Holder.

I’m not predicting that Jonathan Taylor will be traded. But I’m also telling you that things between him and the Colts seem to be unraveling and that everything is on the table right now. My take from tonight’s @SportsCenter: pic.twitter.com/8HpEmVZN4X — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) July 29, 2023

A day later, Jonathan Taylor's trade request was made public after a meeting took place between Taylor and Colts owner Jim Irsay. Shortly after the trade request was made, Irsay responded by saying the Colts won't trade Taylor.

Colts owner Jim Irsay says he's not trading RB Jonathan Taylor despite All-Pro's request: "Not now and not in October!"https://t.co/Ynh7rpdFbZ pic.twitter.com/1AFVqxd752 — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) July 30, 2023

After that happened, word got out that the Colts could put Jonathan Taylor on the non-football injury list after allegedly injuring his back in an offseason workout. If the Colts were to do this, Taylor would not get paid as long as he is on the NFI list, and if he doesn't play this season because of getting placed on the NFI list, then his contract would roll over into next season. He'd still have one year left on his rookie deal and a year before becoming a free agent. Taylor then vehemently denied reports of a back injury.

1.) Never had a back pain. 2.) Never reported back pain. Not sure who “sources” are, but find new ones 🤔 — Jonathan Taylor (@JayT23) July 31, 2023

Other than that though, things seem to be going swimmingly between the Colts and Jonathan Taylor. With Taylor's production being at the top of the NFL (as the video above illustrates) and the Colts not even offering an extension, a trade could be best for both parties. Of course, Taylor would rely on a different team valuing him above this saturated running back market, but all he needs is one, and that team doesn't look like the Colts. Who could make a trade for Taylor? Why not the Seattle Seahawks?

Trade: Jonathan Taylor for Kenneth Walker III

Why the Colts accept the trade

This trade looks more like a fantasy football trade than an NFL trade, but it makes sense for all parties. For the Colts, they kick the can of paying a running back down the road for another three years. Kenneth Walker finished second in offensive rookie of the year voting last season after running for 1,050 yards and nine touchdowns last season. Walker also ranked 24th in expected points added per rush and 11th in rushing yards over expected per carry according to ESPN's Bill Barnwell.

The Colts likely would value draft picks over a running back, even if it's a running back that was as good as Walker was as a rookie. Perhaps they can get the Seahawks to fork over a day-three pick or two in that deal as well, but Walker is an explosive player. The Colts don't have very many of those. Rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson could free some running lanes for him as well. That would be a very dynamic backfield.

Why the Seahawks accept the trade

The Seahawks would do this because Jonathan Taylor is an upgrade over Kenneth Walker. As good as Walker was as a rookie, some of his advanced numbers don't paint him in a great light. In that same article by ESPN's Bill Barnwell, he noted that Walker's 42% success rate ranked 41st out of 42 qualifying backs and that Walker ranked 38th out of 42 backs in DVOA. Jonathan Taylor's success rate and DVOA weren't spectacular either, but he ranked 26th and 25th in those statistics in a much worse situation.

The Seahawks are also a much better team. They made the playoffs last year and got even better this offseason. A big playoff run is well within their range of outcomes. A top notch running back makes more sense as a cherry on top for a very good team than a rebuilding one like the Colts. And, Geno Smith isn't making top-notch money at quarterback. Neither are many of their young pieces on the offensive line and defense. They have the money to pay Taylor and an organization that values the run.

Moving forward

The Colts and Jonathan Taylor are at a face-off, and the Colts have the leverage. It's an unfortunate position for the running backs, but it's the reality. A Jonathan Taylor trade doesn't seem likely, but the Seahawks would make a lot of sense if one does come to fruition.