By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

The Seattle Seahawks sustained another injury blow to the offense after it was announced that tight end Will Dissly would be placed on season-ending injured reserve due to a knee ailment, per independent reporter Dov Kleiman. It’s a big blow for the Seahawks, who are fighting down to the wire to sneak into the NFL Playoffs. With Tyler Lockett sidelined due to a finger injury, the loss of Dissly marks the second important weapon that Geno Smith will be without Sunday against the New York Jets.

Via Kleiman on Twitter:

“Seahawks lost TE Will Dissly for the rest of the regular season, place him on Injured Reserve.”

While Dissly isn’t a household name, he’d been enjoying his best-ever season in 2022 with the Seahawks. The 26-year-old has 34 receptions on 38 targets, a stunningly good 89.5 percent catch rate. He has career highs in receptions (34), yards (349), and touchdown catches (3) while starting all 15 games for the Seahawks this year.

In addition to his improvements in pass catching, Dissly is a crucial factor in blocking for the Seahawks, making life easier on Geno Smith as well as the likes of Kenneth Walker.

With Dissly unavailable, Noah Fant could see an increase in targets while also taking more responsibility in the blocking department. Additionally, Colby Parkinson figures to slide up the depth chart and play a bigger role for the Seahawks on offense.

The Seahawks are 7-8 on the year and would require a strong finish to reach the playoffs. Witch matchups against the Jets and Los Angeles Rams looming, Seattle certainly stands a fighting chance of clinching a playoff berth, but the injury to Dissly complicates things.