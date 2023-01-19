The Seattle Seahawks did not waste much time in securing the services of kicker Jason Myers for years to come after the team announced Wednesday that they have signed him to an extension deal.

The contract is reportedly going to stretch for four years with a value that could go over $22 million, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

“Seattle Seahawks gave a new four-year, $21.1 million deal worth up to $22.6 million with incentives to kicker Jason Myers, whose contract was set to expire in March, per source. Myers tied to the team through the 2026 season.”

Jason Myers was about to see his previous deal with the Seahawks expire by the end of the 2022 NFL season, but Seattle wasn’t going to let to reach that point before making up their mind on how they’d move forward with the kicker.

Myers, who started his career in the league in 2015 when he inked a deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars, also said shortly after signing the contract with Seattle that he did not see himself playing anywhere else, via John Boyle of Seahawks.com.

“We wanted to stay here the whole time,” Myers said while holding his 3-month-old daughter Hailey moments after signing. “We had no plans of leaving and we love this organization, the coaching staff, players, everything. I’m so excited to be able to stay for four more years at least, hopefully more.

Myers earned a Pro Bowl nod in 2022 –the second of his NFL career — after making 91.9 percent of his field-goal attempts and 97.6 percent of his extra-point kicks. He also led the NFL with 143 points.