The Seattle Seahawks held onto their slim lead in the NFC West with a big divisional win over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 14. With starting running back Kenneth Walker III sidelined by injury, Seahawks’ backup RB Zach Charbonnet had a monster game, powering Seattle to victory over Arizona. As the Seahawks enter the playoff stretch run, the team may need to lean on Charbonnet again with Walker still ailing.

Seattle’s third-year back missed practice for the second straight day on Thursday as he continues to struggle with a calf injury, according to NFL insider Adam Schefter on X.

Both Walker and wideout DK Metcalf were on the injury report leading up to the game against the Cardinals. While Metcalf was able to suit up, Walker was ruled out. The team initially believed he had a chance to play against the Green Bay Packers in Week 15 but Walker’s inability to return to even a limited practice makes him highly questionable for the Sunday night showdown.

Seahawks’ starting RB Kenneth Walker could sit out again Sunday

Metcalf continues to deal with a shoulder injury that has limited him in practice for three straight weeks. However, the sixth-year receiver has been able to play through the ailment without missing any game action.

The Seahawks have won four straight games, including both matchups against the Cardinals, to improve to 8-5 on the season. In Week 14 Charbonnet went off, taking 22 carries for 134 yards and two touchdowns. He also added seven receptions for another 59 yards.

The second-year back out of UCLA set an NFL season-high mark with 91 rushing yards after contact. He’s up to 97 totes for 400 yards and seven scores on the season. Walker still leads the Seahawks with 145 carries for 542 yards in 10 games. He also has seven rushing touchdowns.

Seattle holds a one-game lead in the NFC West with four games remaining in the regular season. The entire division is still in play for the postseason, however a loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night would put the San Francisco 49ers in a very precarious position. The 49ers are 6-7 entering Week 15 with just a 1-3 record in divisional matchups.

The Seahawks will host the 9-4 Packers on Sunday Night Football. Green Bay is looking to bounce back after a heartbreaking loss to the Detroit Lions last Thursday.