Seahawks bring in Frisman Jackson to head up WR room

The Seattle Seahawks have one of the most interesting wide receiver groups in the NFL, but perhaps a new voice could help the players unlock their full potential in the 2024-25 campaign. New head coach Mike Macdonald continues to add to his staff and will look to a former Cleveland Browns wideout and NFL coach for this crucial responsibility.

Seattle is hiring Frisman Jackson to be its WR coach, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. He served the same role with the Pittsburgh Steelers last season and the Carolina Panthers and Tennessee Titans before that, building relationships around the league. The Seahawks arguably boast the most talent Jackson has ever had at his disposal.

DK Metcalf is a reliable No. 1 option despite not being among the elites, Tyler Lockett has excelled as both a kick returner and a secondary receiver in his career and Jaxon Smith-Njigba enjoyed a promising rookie season. Geno Smith sustained some injuries and regressed a bit, but the tools remain in place for him to be a productive quarterback for this team.

Jackson oversaw a Steelers wide receiver room that was rife with negative optics last year. Even so, the embattled George Pickens Jr. broke out and proved to be the on-field difference-maker fans knew him to be on the Georgia Bulldogs. Perhaps Smith-Njigba can take the next step in his sophomore season as well.

The main appeal of Mike Macdonald is his defensive creativity, which helped the Baltimore Ravens earn the best regular season record in the NFL in 2023-24. If he can restore the Seahawks' identity on that front, and coaches like Frisman Jackson can make a couple tweaks on offense, then success should quickly return to Lumen Field.