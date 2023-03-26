Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

It sure looks like Bobby Wagner is excited to rejoin the Seattle Seahawks after being away from the team for one year.

To recall, Wagner left the Seahawks last offseason and signed with the Los Angeles Rams for the 2022 campaign. After a disastrous year for the Super Bowl champs, however, LA decided to part ways with Wagner in a bid to clear cap space. It took time for the veteran linebacker to find a new home, but returning to Seattle where he is really familiar with definitely makes a lot of sense.

Wagner signed a one-year contract with the Seahawks worth $7 million.

After news of his deal with the Seahawks surfaced, Wagner said that he’s “happy to be back” where it all started for him. In a follow-up post on Instagram, the 32-year-old reiterated his excitement and expressed his desire to get back to work with the team soon.

“Maaaan! Glad to be back in Seattle! It means a lot to be able to come back! Let’s get to work,” Wagner said along with a photo of him during his time with the Seahawks, as well as the moment he signed his new deal with the team.

Like Bobby Wagner, Seahawks fans are just as ecstatic to see the eight-time Pro Bowler wearing Seattle’s colors once again. And why wouldn’t they be? He should be able to play a significant role for the team’s stop unit once again and make a significant impact immediately. It shouldn’t be difficult for Wagner to readjust to the system that he used to play under for 10 seasons.

Ture enough, there’s plenty of reason to be excited for Seattle this 2023.